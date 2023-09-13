Phil Mickelson won his third Masters title back in 2010. The victory at the Augusta National Golf Club was special and equally emotional.

Just a year earlier, his wife Amy Mickelson was diagnosed with breast cancer. His fourth major victory brought a moment of joy to his family amid a difficult period.

After his three-stroke victory over Lee Westwood, Mickelson got emotional speaking about the win. The popular American golfer shared that his wife has gone through a lot in the past year and the victory brought a moment of joy to his family. He was quoted as saying by Bleacher Report:

"I want to recognize my family. My wife has been through a lot this year, and it means so much to us to share some joy together."

Soon after Phil Mickelson won the Masters Tournament, he shared hugs and kisses with his wife. Despite battling the deadly disease and undergoing multiple chemotherapy sessions, Amy stood by her husband's side at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Speaking of his wife, Mickelson said that she had been an inspiration and praised her for being a great wife and mother. The golfer added that it was tough for him to put that into words just how emotional that week was.

"She's an incredible wife and an incredible mother, and she has been an inspiration for me this past year in seeing what she went through. I'm so happy that she and our three kids are here. It was such an emotional week, and I'm having a hard time putting it into words," Phil Mickelson said.

Golf legend Tiger Woods had garnered plenty of attention leading into the 2010 Masters, and his first two rounds also pulled things in his favor. However, Phil Mickelson ultimately knitted together the best storyline of the tournament with his victory.

"It's been tough" - When Phil Mickelson spoke about his wife's medical condition after his win at Augusta National in 2010

Life had been tough for the San Diego-born golfer in 2009. Just a few weeks after his wife Amy Mickelson, his mother was diagnosed with cancer too. Despite those problems and the strain it put on him mentally, the golfer won his third Masters and it was truly special.

Speaking of his wife's physical condition after she underwent multiple chemotherapy sessions, Phil Mickelson said (as quoted by Bleacher Report):

"It's been tough. It's been tough. As I've said, we are fortunate long term, but the meds that she has been taking have made it very difficult, and she didn't feel well. She doesn't have energy, and she's just not up for a lot of what this tournament can provide."

Mickelson added that sharing the winning moment at the Augusta National with his wife and children was something that he would cherish for his entire life.

The Mickelson couple faced plenty of struggles throughout their lives.

Phil himself was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010. He had to momentarily leave the golf field to undertake full-time rehabilitation to deal with his condition.

The 2010 Masters winner credited his wife for being supportive of him and helping him make a solid comeback. After returning, he won the Open Championship in 2013, the PGA Championship in 2021 and multiple other tournaments.