Who is Phil Mickelson’s wife? Everything to know about Amy Mickelson 

Amy Mickelson is the wife of Phil Mickelson, one of the most successful and popular golfers in the world. She was born Amy McBride in 1972 and grew up in a tennis family. She attended Arizona State University, where she was a cheerleader for the Phoenix Suns NBA team. She met Phil in 1992, when he was already a professional golfer, but she knew nothing about golf at the time. They got married in 1996 after some time of dating.

Amy has been a supportive partner for Phil Mickelson throughout his golf career, which includes six major championships and 45 PGA Tour wins. She is often seen congratulating him on the course after his victories. She is also a mother of three children: Amanda (born in 1999), Sophia (born in 2001), and Evan (born in 2003).

Amy and Phil Mickelson: A fighter couple

The couple has faced some health problems, such as Amy's breast cancer diagnosis in 2009, at the age of 37. It was obviously a tough time, which is why Phil Mickelson suspended his presence on the PGA Tour that season. Fortunately, Amy's cancer was diagnosed in time, doctors said back then. Thus it was possible, not only for the couple to regain hope but also for Phil Mickelson to return to competition about a month after his indefinite break was announced.

Another health challenge for the Mickelsons was Phil's arthritis condition. He was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in 2010, after experiencing severe pain and stiffness in his wrists, fingers, and ankle. This is a type of inflammatory arthritis that occurs in some people who have psoriasis, a skin disorder that causes red, scaly patches on the skin.

Phil Mickelson has credited his wife, Amy, for supporting him through his diagnosis and treatment. He said she encouraged him to see a doctor and helped him adjust to his new lifestyle, which included major changes in his diet and life routines. Mickelson has won several tournaments since his diagnosis, including the 2013 British Open and the 2021 PGA Championship.

More than a golfer's wife

Amy Mickelson is considered more than just a golfer's wife. She is also a friend and mentor to other PGA Tour wives and girlfriends who admire her grace and kindness. She has a great sense of humor and a warm personality, which makes her a beloved figure in the golf community.

She is also a philanthropist who has been involved in various charitable causes, such as Birdies for the Brave, a program she and Phil launched in 2004 to support military families. The program was originally created to raise funds to assist combat-wounded veterans, but it has increased its goals over the years, and now provides financial assistance and rehabilitation for soldiers, veterans, and their families.

Amy Mickelson has been a fundamental inspiration for the creation and growth of this and other charity initiatives, like the “Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation” the couple launched in 2004, for supporting youth and families with financial difficulties.

