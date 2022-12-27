PGA Tour Champions 2023: Dates, schedule, purse and more

The PGA Tour Champions announced their schedule for 2023 on Tuesday, December 27. The upcoming event begins on January 16 and concludes in November with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
This year, around 28 events are scheduled to take place in 20 different states of America and three different countries. The PGA Tour Champions 2023's purse has also increased to $66 million, the highest in the history of the Champions Tour.
Speaking on the 2023 edition of the tournament, PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady said:
"As we near the end of our tremendous 2022 season, we are excited to share next year's schedule with the players, partners, and fans. The 2023 schedule sees our Tour returning to Morocco with the trophy Hassan II in Rabat, as well as bringing on a new tournament in The Galleri Classic, played at the historic Mission Hills Country Club."
He added:
" Thanks to the strength of our tournament and title sponsors, the future and stability of the PGA Tour Champions have never been more secure. We are thrilled to have the highest purses in PGA Tour Champions history and to be able to bring the game of golf to the many wonderful venues on this tour."
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions Senior Major tournaments are scheduled from May to July.
PGA Tour of Champions 2023 schedule
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
- Date: Jan. 18-21
- Venue: Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
- Purse: $2,000,000
Trophy Hassan II
- Date: Feb. 8-11
- Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
- Purse: $2,000,000
Chubb Classic
- Date: Feb. 16-19
- Venue: Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida
- Purse: $1,800,000
Cologuard Classic
- Date: March 2-5
- Venue: Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Arizona
- Purse: $2,200,000
Hoag Classic
- Date: March 16-19
- Venue: Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, California
- Purse: $2,000,000
Galleri Classic
- Date: March 23-26
- Venue: Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, California
- Purse: $2,200,000
Invited Celebrity Classic
- Date: April 20-23
- Venue: Las Colinas Country ClubIrving, Texas
- Purse: $2,000,000
Insperity Invitational
- Date: April 27-30
- Venue: The Woodlands Country Club, Texas
- Purse: $2,700,000
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
- Date: May 4-7
- Venue: TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia
- Purse: $1,800,000
Regions Tradition
- Date: May 11-15
- Venue: Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama
- Purse: $2,500,000
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
- Date: May 25-28
- Venue: Fields Ranch East, Frisco, Texas
- Purse: $3,500,000
Principal Charity Classic
- Date: June 1-4
- Venue: Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
- Purse: $2,000,000
American Family Insurance Championship
- Date: June 8-11
- Venue: University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wisconsin
- Purse: $2,400,000
Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
- Date: June 22-25
- Venue: En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, New York
- Purse: $2,100,000
U.S. Senior Open
- Date: June 29-July 2
- Venue: SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wisconsin
- Purse: $4,000,000
Kaulig Companies Championship
- Date: July 13-16
- Venue: Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
- Purse: $3,500,000
The Senior Open
- Date: July 27-30
- Venue: Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Bridgend, Wales
- Purse: $2,750,000
Boeing Classic
- Date: Aug. 10-13
- Venue: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Washington
- Purse: $2,200,000
Shaw Charity Classic
- Date: Aug. 17-20
- Venue: Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Purse: $2,400,000
The Ally Challenge
- Date: Aug. 24-27
- Venue: Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Michigan
- Purse: $2,000,000
Ascension Charity Classic
- Date: Sept. 7-10
- Venue: Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri
- Purse: $2,000,000
Sanford International
- Date: Sept. 14-17
- Venue: Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Purse: $2,000,000
Pure Insurance Championship
- Date: Sept. 21-24
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
- Purse: $2,300,000
Constellation Furyk & Friends
- Date: Oct. 5-8
- Venue: Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Florida
- Purse: $2,000,000
SAS Championship
- Date: Oct. 12-15
- Venue: Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, North Carolina
- Purse: $2,100,000
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
- Date: Oct. 19-22
- Venue: The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia
- Purse: $2,200,000
TimberTech Championship
- Date: Nov. 2-5
- Venue: The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Florida
- Purse: $2,200,000
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
- Date: Nov. 9-12
- Venue: Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona
- Purse: $3,000,000
