PGA Tour Champions 2023: Dates, schedule, purse and more

The PGA Tour Champions announced their schedule for 2023 on Tuesday, December 27. The upcoming event begins on January 16 and concludes in November with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

This year, around 28 events are scheduled to take place in 20 different states of America and three different countries. The PGA Tour Champions 2023's purse has also increased to $66 million, the highest in the history of the Champions Tour.

Speaking on the 2023 edition of the tournament, PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady said:

"As we near the end of our tremendous 2022 season, we are excited to share next year's schedule with the players, partners, and fans. The 2023 schedule sees our Tour returning to Morocco with the trophy Hassan II in Rabat, as well as bringing on a new tournament in The Galleri Classic, played at the historic Mission Hills Country Club."

He added:

" Thanks to the strength of our tournament and title sponsors, the future and stability of the PGA Tour Champions have never been more secure. We are thrilled to have the highest purses in PGA Tour Champions history and to be able to bring the game of golf to the many wonderful venues on this tour."

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions Senior Major tournaments are scheduled from May to July.

PGA Tour of Champions 2023 schedule

Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Date: Jan. 18-21

Venue: Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Purse: $2,000,000

Trophy Hassan II

Date: Feb. 8-11

Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

Purse: $2,000,000

Chubb Classic

Date: Feb. 16-19

Venue: Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida

Purse: $1,800,000

Cologuard Classic

Date: March 2-5

Venue: Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Arizona

Purse: $2,200,000

Hoag Classic

Date: March 16-19

Venue: Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, California

Purse: $2,000,000

Galleri Classic

Date: March 23-26

Venue: Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, California

Purse: $2,200,000

Invited Celebrity Classic

Date: April 20-23

Venue: Las Colinas Country ClubIrving, Texas

Purse: $2,000,000

Insperity Invitational

Date: April 27-30

Venue: The Woodlands Country Club, Texas

Purse: $2,700,000

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Date: May 4-7

Venue: TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia

Purse: $1,800,000

Regions Tradition

Date: May 11-15

Venue: Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama

Purse: $2,500,000

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Date: May 25-28

Venue: Fields Ranch East, Frisco, Texas

Purse: $3,500,000

Principal Charity Classic

Date: June 1-4

Venue: Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

Purse: $2,000,000

American Family Insurance Championship

Date: June 8-11

Venue: University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wisconsin

Purse: $2,400,000

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

Date: June 22-25

Venue: En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, New York

Purse: $2,100,000

U.S. Senior Open

Date: June 29-July 2

Venue: SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Purse: $4,000,000

Kaulig Companies Championship

Date: July 13-16

Venue: Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3,500,000

The Senior Open

Date: July 27-30

Venue: Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Bridgend, Wales

Purse: $2,750,000

Boeing Classic

Date: Aug. 10-13

Venue: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Washington

Purse: $2,200,000

Shaw Charity Classic

Date: Aug. 17-20

Venue: Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Purse: $2,400,000

The Ally Challenge

Date: Aug. 24-27

Venue: Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Michigan

Purse: $2,000,000

Ascension Charity Classic

Date: Sept. 7-10

Venue: Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri

Purse: $2,000,000

Sanford International

Date: Sept. 14-17

Venue: Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Purse: $2,000,000

Pure Insurance Championship

Date: Sept. 21-24

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

Purse: $2,300,000

Constellation Furyk & Friends

Date: Oct. 5-8

Venue: Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Florida

Purse: $2,000,000

SAS Championship

Date: Oct. 12-15

Venue: Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, North Carolina

Purse: $2,100,000

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Date: Oct. 19-22

Venue: The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia

Purse: $2,200,000

TimberTech Championship

Date: Nov. 2-5

Venue: The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Florida

Purse: $2,200,000

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Date: Nov. 9-12

Venue: Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona

Purse: $3,000,000

Poll : 0 votes