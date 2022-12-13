The PGA Tour has been in the headlines for the entire year because of its legitimate battle with LIV Golf.

Despite numerous challenges, both series have successfully concluded their multiple tournaments. The last 12 months in golf have been filled with joy, hurdles, victories, and some amazing shots, and here is a quick recap of 2022 PGA Tour stats.

Top 5 PGA Tour stats of 2022

5. Youngest Champion: Tom Kim

Since winning the Wyndham Championship in August, Tom Kim has witnessed a career-changing year. He became the youngest golfer outside America to win the Wyndham Championship and emerged as the second player since 1974 to win the PGA Tour without hitting a bogey. However, both records were set in different events.

This is not only an impressive thing Tom Kim has achieved this year, but he also went on to become the youngest multi-tour winner in 90 years after winning the Shriners Children's Open in October.

With this victory, Kim broke the record set by Ralph Guldahl decades ago. He also overtook the record set by Tiger Woods, who won the PGA Tour at age 21, by six months.

4. Justin Thomas' largest final-round comeback

The next PGA Tour stat that impressed people in 2022 was Justin Thomas' largest final-round comeback.

Thomas entered the final round of the PGA Championship and was on the verge of losing the trophy. The only thing that could have helped him would have been his long shots.

Thomas gained nearly 3.5 strokes tee-to-green on the ninth hole, and in the final, he hit a round of 67 and won his second major title, defeating Zalatoris.

With his seventh-round comeback in the final round, Justin Thomas tied for the third largest by a men's major champion and the largest win since 1999. Thomas broke the record set by Paul Lawrie at the Open Championship in 1999.

3. Scottie Scheffler topped the chart

The spring of 2022 was dominated by Scottie Scheffler, who became World No. 1 golfer 42 days after winning the WM Phoenix Open. Scottie debuted at the OWGR in Augusta, where Ian Woosnam last entered the world rankings in 1991.

Scottie topped the world rankings 42 days after winning his first PGA Tour or DP World Tour, which was the fewest in history. Tiger Woods set the previous record in 1997.

2. All's well that ends well

In the last 40 years, it never happened that a player started with three or more bogeys and still claimed the championship. However, in 2022 it happened twice in the same month. Tom Kim and Rory McIlroy broke the record secured in 1983.

In August 2022, Tom won the Wyndham Championship when there was no scope for him to win the trophy. He started with a quadruple bogey but quickly turned the match in his favor and went on to win the tournament by five shots.

Later that month, Rory McIlroy did something similar in his match. McIlroy played at the Tour Championship and started the game with three bogeys but ultimately won the competition.

1. Youngest majors winner

For the first time in golf history, all four players who won major championships were under 30. This hasn't happened since the inception of The Masters. Previously, three majors were claimed by players in their 20s but never all four.

The 28-year-old Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 US Open held in June, while Scottie Scheffler, 26, won the Masters.

Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith won the other two majors, the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, and are under 30.

