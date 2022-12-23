“Jay Monahan's done a phenomenal job” – Pat Perez was all praise for PGA Tour ahead of LIV move

Pat Perez was among the lower-profile players to join LIV Golf. The golfer rose to significance by winning the Saudi-backed series’ season-closing Team Championship with his team, 4 Aces GC. The golfer bagged over $8 million in his debut season at the rebel series. However, he wasn’t always sure about the move.

In a recently unearthed interview, Perez was seen lauding the PGA Tour. Speaking in February, just three months ahead of his move to LIV, the golfer was all praise for the American tour and its officials. Heaping praise, Perez even stated that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had done a “phenomenal job.” He noted the increased purses for players and said that the tour was headed in the right direction.

Speaking during February’s Genesis Invitational, ahead of his move to Greg Norman-fronted LIV, Pat Perez said:

“Our purses are going up. Jay Monahan's done a phenomenal job getting our purses to go up. Jay and the Tour, from what I understand, is doing a phenomenal job.”

OutKick @Outkick



June: Perez joins LIV Golf.



November: Perez calls out Tiger, says his comments about LIV were the 'stupidest sh-t ever.'



Conclusion: Money talks.



outkick.com/pat-perez-prai… February: Pat Perez praises everything about the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods' leadership, and bashes LIV Golf.June: Perez joins LIV Golf.November: Perez calls out Tiger, says his comments about LIV were the 'stupidest sh-t ever.'Conclusion: Money talks. February: Pat Perez praises everything about the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods' leadership, and bashes LIV Golf.June: Perez joins LIV Golf.November: Perez calls out Tiger, says his comments about LIV were the 'stupidest sh-t ever.'Conclusion: Money talks.outkick.com/pat-perez-prai…

Interestingly, the American golfer even went on to slam the then-rumored breakaway league. Speaking on the proposed LIV Golf tour, Perez questioned how the Saudi-backed series would grow the game.

Slamming LIV, Perez added:

“They talk about growing the game. I don't see how that group over there is growing the game. The Tour has done phenomenal things. They do phenomenal things for the communities that we go to. They have programs for underprivileged now. That's how you grow the game.”

Furthermore, Pat Perez went on to state that he was comfortable on the PGA Tour. Stating that he would never “say anything bad” about the American circuit, Perez said there was no reason to complain.

He said:

“I would never say anything bad about the Tour because I've had an unbelievable life doing it, and I still have the Champ Tour to think about it. I'm exempt on the Champions Tour for as long as I want to play. That's an unbelievable type of retirement thing on top of the retirement package that we have already. I've got no reason to b*tch about anything. I'm kind of one of those lucky guys that I think I see it the right way.”

Pat Perez once slammed golfers choosing LIV

Pat Perez even went to lengths to laud Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy for their support of the PGA. Dubbing Woods' approach “phenomenal”, the now-LIV player said that he would happily follow the legendary golfer.

He added:

"You know, I would follow his (Tiger) lead more than anything. If he doesn't want to do it, Rory doesn't want to do it and if you don't have the top kids doing it, I just don't know how much water it's going to hold anyway. I don't know how long it's going take. I just don't know how much water it's going to hold anyway. I don't know how long it's going take. They're not going to follow Phil [Mickelson], they're not going to follow [Bryson] DeChambeau unfortunately."

Golf Digest @GolfDigest Pat Perez says he's doubled his earnings in three LIV Golf events compared to 25 on the PGA Tour. Pat Perez says he's doubled his earnings in three LIV Golf events compared to 25 on the PGA Tour. https://t.co/oZej2HyIrE

Considering the statements made in the interview, it’s almost shocking how Pat Perez decided to move to LIV Golf. The three-time PGA Tour event winner signed for the Saudi-backed series for a reported sum of $10 million in June. Following this, the golfer has been among the poster boys for the rebel series.

Poll : 0 votes