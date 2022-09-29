“They've gone down their path” – PGA commissioner Jay Monahan dismisses chances of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf coexisting

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan seems to have taken a strong stand in the PGA-LIV Golf faceoff by stating that the two could never coexist.

The American circuit leader said that the bridges between the two sides have been burnt and a truce is not possible. This comes amid players like Rory McIlroy seem to have softened their stance on the issue.

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate continues to be big news in the golf world. The situation only seems to worsen as Jay Monahan has now ruled out the chances of a peace talk.

Addressing the PGA Tour members' defection to the Saudi-backed league fronted by two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman, the PGA Tour commissioner said that the joining of hands is “not in the cards.”

PGA/LIV Hot Takes @golfturfwar Jay Monahan has made it clear that the PGA and LIV will not coexist



His goal is to beat his competitor to put them out of business



In what world does it seem fair that Jay, who outspokenly wants LIV to fail, sits in a voting position of the OWGR and LIVs future Jay Monahan has made it clear that the PGA and LIV will not coexistHis goal is to beat his competitor to put them out of businessIn what world does it seem fair that Jay, who outspokenly wants LIV to fail, sits in a voting position of the OWGR and LIVs future

Jay Monahan on the possibility of a truce with LIV Golf

The golf civil war hit a new low when the PGA Tour slapped LIV Golf players with a suspension. Following this, rebel players filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging the decision. Now, Jay Monahan has stated that the lawsuit, in which LIV Golf is also a plaintiff, only made the situation worse.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN ahead of last week's Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club, Monahan said that people were wrong to suggest a truce in the matter. He strongly opposed the chances of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf coexisting.

Replying to a query on whether the LIV Golf and PGA Tour will ever come together, Jay Monahan said:

“Well, I think words and actions are important. I think it's impractical when you look at the fact that certain players have sued the PGA Tour, their employer has sued the PGA Tour. It's not in the cards. It hasn't been in the cards and it's not in the cards. I think we've been pretty consistent on that front.”

Commenting on the possibility of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf coexisting, he added:

“I'd provide the same answer (as above). The answer to that is they've gone down their path and I think we have been pretty consistent that we're going down ours, and I don't see that happening. Haven't, and I don't.”

The PGA Tour commissioner went on to shed light on his circuit’s alliance with the DP World Tour. He stated that the two series were working in recognition of one another. However, he didn’t reciprocate the same feeling for the Saudi-backed series.

PGA Tour commissioner positive on persuading players to stay

In the interview, Jay Monahan also spoke about the players sticking to the PGA Tour. He opened up about "persuading" players to remain on the American circuit amid offers from the rebel league, and he said:

“I focus on where we are and where we're going. And I focus on two things: What your possibility is from an income standpoint on the PGA Tour, [and] from a competitive standpoint on the PGA Tour, because ultimately what I tell someone depends on what their purpose is. What do you want to accomplish? Everything starts with that.”

It is pertinent to note that his comments come at a time when players tend to take a more liberal approach to the matter. Most recently, Rory McIlroy opened up and suggested a truce between the two sides.

He said that the sport is “ripping itself apart” with the civil war and stated that the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed circuit must sit down and talk.

