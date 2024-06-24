Jena Sims shares adorable photo of Brooks Koepka carrying son Crew on his shoulders after LIV Golf Nashville

Brooks Koepka finishes tied for 42nd place at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Nashville this week. The LIV Golf star's team, Smash GC, finished solo 12th place out of 13 teams with a 12 under par score for all three days of the tournament.

The Smash GC captain's wife, Jena Sims, and their firstborn son, Crew Sims Koepka, came to Nashville, Tennessee to support Brooks Koepka as he seeks to earn the fifth LIV Golf title of his career.

Jena Sims took to her Instagram platform to share an adorable picture of Crew Sims Koepka and his father. The Sports Illustrated model captioned the picture as:

"It's been real, SmashVille."

In the image, Crew Sims Koepka can be seen sitting on Brooks Koepka's shoulders with their close friend, Danny Evelyn, and what seems to be a LIV Golf crew member by their side.

Brooks Koepka and Crew Sims Koepka at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Nashville (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)

All you need to know about Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka had approached his now wife, Jena Sims, for the very first time via a direct message sent via the Instagram platform in 2015. After talking for a while on social media, the pair met each other for the first time in person at the 2015 Masters at the prestigious Augusta National course.

The LIV Golf star was in the middle of his tournament round when he spotted Jena Sims among the crowd of spectators. Brooks Koepka went over to greet her with a hug and went on to meet the rest of Sim's family shortly after finishing his round that evening.

Shortly after, Koepka and Sims started dating and got engaged in 2021. The couple decided to make it official and tie the knot in 2022. On July 27, 2023, the duo welcomed their firstborn child, Crew Sims Koepka, into the world.

Jena Sims Koepka had to undergo a cesarean section procedure to safely deliver the baby. Crew Sims Koepka's breech position during Sims' pregnancy warranted the surgery. As baby boy Crew was born six weeks earlier than the expected due date, he had to spend around six weeks in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to fully develop due to being born prematurely.

Both Crew and Jena Sims were discharged from the hospital after being declared healthy. The Koepka's went on to make happy memories for a lifetime. Both Jena Sims and Crew regularly attend Koepka's LIV Golf tournaments to show him love and encouragement.

Here's what Koepka had to say following his fourth victory on the Saudi-based league at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Singapore in May:

"It's something I've always dreamed of, is having Jena and Crew there when I win. It's super special and something I'll never forget."