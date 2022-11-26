John Daly has been a member of the PGA Tour since 1987. The flamboyant golfer is among the most popular ones on the circuit, so much so that many upcoming golfers look up to him.

Despite criticism for his 'questionable' lifestyle, Daly has a strong fanbase. The golfer, on the other hand, appears unconcerned by any of it.

The American golfer even addressed the same thing once and said that he ‘didn’t know’ why younger generations of golfers find him appealing. The former PGA Tour champion went on to state that he was "Santa Claus."

John Daly was speaking at the pre-tournament press conference for the Shaw Charity Classic in August when he replied to a query on ‘why young golfers followed him.’

The golfer said:

“No idea. I got no idea. I don’t know. I think Chad does a great job with our T-shirt companies with the sayings on it; young kids like it. I don’t know, maybe because of the beard they think I’m really Santa Claus, but Justin Thomas told me I’m Bad Santa, so that’s out the window. I have no idea.”

Daly went on to add that he had a straightforward approach to things, which may have appealed to his fans.

He added:

“I think because there’s really no skeletons in my closet. If I screwed up, I’ll honestly say I screwed up, and I think fans like that. I think I’m not — I’m not looking over my shoulder; are they going to know about this or that. Everybody knows everything about me on this tour — my life, my ex-wives, everything — and it’s out there so there’s not really anything to hide. I think, hopefully, it’s the honesty.”

Daly, known for his unfiltered comments, seemed like his best self when he made the statement. It is safe to say that he is among the few golfers on the PGA Tour with a cult following. The golfer’s larger-than-life approach to things and fashion might be the reason.

John Daly likes social media

Interestingly, John Daly went on to comment on the growth of social media as well. The golfer, who turned pro before the internet came into play, said that he liked social media. The 56-year-old stated that the online medium helped for "business".

Responding to a query on whether he liked social media, Daly said:

“I think it’s great, I think it’s great to connect with the fans that way. Some people that don’t get to come watch you play or something like that. And plus, for business, it’s great for business as well. I think it gets a little out of hand sometimes, but I think it’s great for everybody. I think it’s saved a lot of people’s lives, for one thing.”

Matt Considine @consequential85 John Daly hitting drivers over a highway and onto a high school football field in Akron, OH John Daly hitting drivers over a highway and onto a high school football field in Akron, OH https://t.co/jfKbWsUGB5

It is pertinent to note that John Daly’s fanbase grew significantly after the introduction of social media. The golfer’s videos, including the famous one of him hitting drivers on a freeway, went viral.

The American star, who shares online posts ranging from golf to food and alcohol, has over 500k followers on Instagram and over 600k on Twitter.

