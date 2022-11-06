Who is John Daly's partner now? Exploring the golfer's romantic life

Pro golfer John Daly has been a member of the PGA Tour since 1987 when he turned professional. Since then, he has been married and divorced four times. He was first married to Dale Crafton, followed by Bettye Fulford, then Paulette Dean, and finally, Sherrie Miller.

Miller and Daly divorced in 2007 and it's been a while since the golfer has been officially married. Fans have been speculating about the legendary golfer's marital status, given how prominent it has been in the past.

John Daly's romantic life explored

While unmarried, Daly has been in a long-term relationship with his current partner, Anna Cladakis. He and Cladakis met in 2007 and have been romantically linked for the past 15 years.

It is alleged that their relationship began while the golfer was still with his fourth wife, Sherrie Miller, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2014. The golfer has been in and out of relationships for a long time, and according to the lawsuit, they occasionally overlapped. It ultimately did not faze their relationship, and they continued to stay together.

Daly was in his 40s when the two met and began dating, and has now been engaged for some time. Despite his age and the length of their relationship, the couple is yet to take the next step.

The golfer has had many relationships during his career, and while his 15-year relationship is easily the longest, it's not quite as legally official.

D+D REAL Czech Masters - Previews

Metaphorically speaking, Daly said that Cladakis is the woman he never had in his past wives, adding:

"You know, some woman that I never had in any of my wives or anything like that.”

However, perhaps due to the sheer volume of failed marriages he's endured, they have not tied the knot.

Several years ago, Daly called Cladakis supportive. During the same interview, he said:

“One of the most supportive human beings in my world.You know, some woman that I never had in any of my wives or anything like that.”

Despite not being married, the two believe they are soulmates and have shared one of the most extended relationships of the golfer's life. It would not be a surprise if they were together forever, as it seems he has finally found someone to truly settle down with.

Dates and timings of John Daly's four failed marriages

The pro golfer was first married to Crafton in 1987. They were together for three years before getting divorced in 1990.

He married Fulford just two years later. The relationship also lasted three years, and the couple split in 1995.

That same year, he was married to Dean and they lasted four years before separating in 1999.

In 2001, he was married for the final time to Miller. They split in 2007 when he got together with his current partner and caddie, Cladasky.

