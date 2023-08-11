Jordan Spieth Friday tee times: When will leader tee off at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Jordan Spieth unleashed a terrific round of golf in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He returned with the figures of 7 under 63 after Day 1 to top the leaderboard at TPC Southwind. He carded a bogey-less round with five birdies and a stellar eagle on the 16th.
The American golfer will return to play at 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday, with the same opening partners, Sungjae Im and Justin Rose. This is also one of the two featured groups for the second day's telecast.
Currently, Jordan Spieth is at the top of the table and is followed by Tom Kim, who returned to competition after injury, by a margin of one stroke. The second-ranked golfer is paired with Patrick Cantlay and Sepp Straka and will tee off at 12:27 p.m. ET.
What were the odds of Jordan Spieth entering the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?
The former World Number one, before entering the first post-season playoffs, had +4000 odds and was way behind a number of golfers. In fact, he and Tom Kim, who are currently at the top and second on the leaderboard, had the same odds entering the event at TPC Southwind.
As per Caesars Sportsbooks, below are the top 20 golfers with the best odds:
- Scottie Scheffler +600
- Jon Rahm +850
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Tyrrell Hatton +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +2800
- Rickie Fowler +3000
- Max Homa +3500
- Jason Day +3500
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Sam Burns +3500
- Cameron Young +3500
- Tony Finau +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Tom Kim +4000
- Brian Harman +4500
Here are the Friday tee times and pairings of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (All times in ET)
Tee No. 1
- 11:15 a.m. - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley
- 11:27 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young
- 11:39 a.m. - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston
- 11:51 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:03 p.m. - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy
- 12:15 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk
- 12:27 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka
- 12:39 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 12:51 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 01:03 p.m. - Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama
- 01:15 p.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder
- 1:27 p.m. - Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman
Tee No. 10
- 11:15 a.m. - Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley
- 11:27 a.m. - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English
- 11:39 a.m. - Ben An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd
- 11:51 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
- 12:03 p.m. - Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners
- 12:15 p.m. - Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:27 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim
- 12:39 p.m. - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor
- 12:51 p.m. - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman
- 01:03 p.m. - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar
- 01:15 p.m. - Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler
- 01:27 p.m. - J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin
