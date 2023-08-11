Jordan Spieth Friday tee times: When will leader tee off at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Jordan Spieth unleashed a terrific round of golf in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He returned with the figures of 7 under 63 after Day 1 to top the leaderboard at TPC Southwind. He carded a bogey-less round with five birdies and a stellar eagle on the 16th.

The American golfer will return to play at 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday, with the same opening partners, Sungjae Im and Justin Rose. This is also one of the two featured groups for the second day's telecast.

Currently, Jordan Spieth is at the top of the table and is followed by Tom Kim, who returned to competition after injury, by a margin of one stroke. The second-ranked golfer is paired with Patrick Cantlay and Sepp Straka and will tee off at 12:27 p.m. ET.

What were the odds of Jordan Spieth entering the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The former World Number one, before entering the first post-season playoffs, had +4000 odds and was way behind a number of golfers. In fact, he and Tom Kim, who are currently at the top and second on the leaderboard, had the same odds entering the event at TPC Southwind.

As per Caesars Sportsbooks, below are the top 20 golfers with the best odds:

Scottie Scheffler +600

Jon Rahm +850

Rory McIlroy +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tyrrell Hatton +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Rickie Fowler +3000

Max Homa +3500

Jason Day +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Tony Finau +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Tom Kim +4000

Brian Harman +4500

Here are the Friday tee times and pairings of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship (All times in ET)

Tee No. 1

11:15 a.m. - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

11:27 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

11:39 a.m. - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

11:51 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:03 p.m. - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy

12:15 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

12:27 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

12:39 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

12:51 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

01:03 p.m. - Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama

01:15 p.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

1:27 p.m. - Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

Tee No. 10

11:15 a.m. - Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley

11:27 a.m. - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

11:39 a.m. - Ben An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

11:51 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

12:03 p.m. - Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners

12:15 p.m. - Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:27 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

12:39 p.m. - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

12:51 p.m. - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

01:03 p.m. - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar

01:15 p.m. - Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler

01:27 p.m. - J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

