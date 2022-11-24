Justin Timberlake invests in South Carolina golf course, here's why

American singer Justin Timberlake is investing in 3's golf course in Greenville. The course was originally owned by former American golfer Jay Hass with his group investments before the renowned hospitality industry businessman, Davis Senza, bought it for a favorable amount.

Senza, who used to live in a golf-centered upscale community in Cliff's valley, has recently moved into his new house in Palm Beach and is now interested in developing a golf community across the upstate.

Davis is working on refurbishing the 3's Greenville Golf Course and hopes to create a place for the major attractions of food, beverages, golf, and entertainment.

Justin Timberlake is investing in 8AM golf, which has 35 percent of 3's. It is important to note that the 8AM golf course is a part of Nicklaus Companies, and following his interest in the game, Timberlake is investing in it.

Speaking about his new business endeavor, Justin said:

"The 3′s concept is one I’m extremely excited about, making golf more accessible, less intimidating, and more fun is a passion of mine, and that’s exactly what 3′s accomplishes with its 12-hole, par-3 layout and its relaxed ‘all are welcome’ vibe.”

It's pertinent to note that Senza is looking for a better golf community than Greenville, and he will possibly introduce the 3's concept in Las Vegas, Nashville, and Scottsdale.

Ever since Davis came to Greenville while attending college at the University of Georgia, he has been ingrained with the city's development and praised mayor Knox White for his constant efforts.

In one of his interviews, Davis said:

"Knox has been a great supporter of good ideas and quality business."

Senza said that the growth in Greenville has been tremendous.

"There are not many cities that have grown so positively," Davis added.

Justin Timberlake joined 8AM Golf in 2020

The six-time Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Timberlake loves to stay connected to nature by playing golf. He is a passionate golfer who enjoys investing in the game.

Justin Timberlake is one of the few celebrities to host the PGA Tour. Following his passion for golf, the American musician hosted The Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals from 2008 to 2012 for the Children's Open.

In 2020, Justin partnered with 8AM Golf to learn more about the game and make it more interesting. He was later joined by celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon, Michelle Wie, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes.

Timberlake is currently a partner and investor at 8AM and has been working to extend the roots of the company.

Justin Timberlake hosted the 8AM Invitational earlier this year and raised $600K for the American Skin Association.

Notably, 8AM golf entrepreneur Howard Milstein established the company to help golfers enjoy the game. They recently joined hands with 3's, and besides this, 8AM also owns the number one golf media group, Golf Magazine, and Golf.com.

8AM's current companies are Nicklaus Companies, Miura Golf, True Spec Golf, Golf Logix, Club Conex, Fairway Jockey, and Chirp.

Justin Timberlake owns numerous golf properties, including Mirimichi, the first golf course he played on. Timberlake bought the property in 2007 and invested around $16 million to overhaul the course, as reported by Commercial Appeal.

