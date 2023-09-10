Ken Duke WITB: What's in the American golfer’s bag

American Ken Duke has just won his first tournament in the Senior category at the Shaw Charity Classic of the PGA Tour Champions.

Being a player who promotes the Tour Edge brand, it is not surprising that Ken Duke's bag is stocked with many clubs of that brand. Duke carries relatively few clubs, but more than half are of Tour Edge designs.

Let's see what's in Ken Duke's bag:

Driver: Tour Edge Exotics E722 (9.5 degrees)

Tour Edge Exotics E722 (9.5 degrees) Fairway Metal: Tour Edge Exotics C723 (15 degrees)

Tour Edge Exotics C723 (15 degrees) Fairway Metal: Tour Edge Exotics C723 (18 degrees)

Tour Edge Exotics C723 (18 degrees) Hybrid: Tour Edge Exotics C723 (21 degrees)

Tour Edge Exotics C723 (21 degrees) Irons: Tour Edge Exotics Pro (4-PW)

Tour Edge Exotics Pro (4-PW) Wedges : Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-08F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (58-L) Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 105 S

: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-08F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (58-L) Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 105 S Putter : Sacks Parente 54

: Sacks Parente 54 Golf ball: Titleist Pro V1

Titleist Pro V1 Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360

With that equipment, Ken Duke played three rounds in the 60s to finish with a score of 14-under 196 at the Shaw Charity Classic (54-hole tournament).

A look back at Ken Duke's career

Ken Duke made his senior debut in 2019. On the PGA Tour Champions, he has played 101 tournaments with 96 cuts passed. Among his top results, besides the victory at the Shaw Charity Classic, are 15 Top 10 finishes.

In addition, Duke has played six tournaments on the European Legends Tour, with a Top 10 as his best result.

In the Open category, Duke played since he made his professional debut in 1994 until 2021 when he played his last tournament at the level (Barbasol Championship). His last full season was 2017-18.

Duke started as a professional on the Asian Tour, South American Tour and Canadian Tour. He alternated on those circuits until he was able to establish himself on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2000. He previously played there for the 1995 season but was unable to stick around.

From 2000 to 2004, Duke alternated the Korn Ferry Tour with other circuits, including some events on the PGA Tour. In 2004, he managed to earn his PGA Tour card, but also had to drop back down the ranks for the next season.

Duke went on to alternate stints on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour for several more seasons, until 2013, when he won his first (and only) tournament at the highest level, the 2013 Travelers Championship.

Globally, Ken Duke played 159 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour, with two victories as best results (2006 BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs and 2011 Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island).

As for the PGA Tour, he participated in 314 tournaments with 182 cuts passed. In addition to his victory, he earned 24 other Top 10s in his career.

His other two professional victories came both on the Canadian Tour in 1999 (Shell Payless Open and Bayer Championship).