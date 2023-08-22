What is the net worth of former PGA Tour golfer Ken Duke 

Ken Duke is a former professional golfer who has several championship wins under his belt. He was born on January 29, 1969. Duke has competed on the PGA Tour, and while he might not be one of the most well-known golfers, he has had a respectable career.

The 54-year old golfer turned pro in 1994 and since then has earned a substantial amount of money while playing in different championships. After qualifying for the PGA Tour in 2004, his career earnings shot up. It is estimated that Ken Duke currently has a net worth of $6 million in 2023.

His victory at the 2011 Nationwide Tour Championship and 2013 Travelers Championship contributed significantly to his estimated $6 million net worth. Duke has played a record of 314 PGA Tour events and in those events has accumalated career earnings of $10,836,211.

Duke's career highlights include winning the Travelers Championship in 2013, and three international wins in 1999 namely the Shell Payless Open, Bayer Championship, and Times Colonist Open. He's known for his consistent play and has made numerous cuts throughout his career. Duke's journey in professional golf is a testament to the level of skill and determination required to compete at the highest level.

Ken Duke gets his first PGA Tour Champions victory at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club

After playing for several decades in the PGA Tour, Ken Duke decided to stake his claim on the PGA Tour Champions and won his first event. Victory at the Shaw Charity Classic inspired a heartwarming feeling for Duke who started his journey in Canada and finally won an event there.

Duke started his professional career in Canada and expressed the exalting feeling via pgatour.com

“This is exciting. I mean, I've always dreamed about this. This is where I started my professional career up here in Canada and I always thought that I'd win up here, and here we are. I mean, 1996 to 2003, so here we are finally doing it."

Expand Tweet

Ken Duke got his first PGA Tour Chanmpions win on his 100th start when he managed to get a birdie on the 18th hole and won by a singular shot against his competitor Tim Petrovic and Thongchai Jaidee.