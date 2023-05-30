“Kids gonna make an impact quick” – Fans react as Ludvig Aberg makes history to become PGA Tour bound directly from college

Ludvig Aberg ended as the No. 1 player on the PGA Tour University rankings as the NCAA D-I National Championship's stroke play portion concluded on Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club. He finished T29 in the stroke play portion of the event.

Other golfers who ended in the top 5 in the final PGA Tour University Ranking received exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2023 as well as an exemption to the final stage of the 2023 PGA Tour Q School.

The Texas Tech senior also earned a place on the PGA Tour after finishing at the top of the university rankings. He has become the first college golfer to directly get a Tour membership. He is eligible to play in the ongoing 2023 season as well as the 2024 season.

Aberg, who is also the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, won four events this season with nine top-10 finishes and a scoring average of 68.46. He also became the second player after Jon Rahm to win Ben Hogan in back-to-back years. The Ben Hogan Award is granted to the best college golfer in the US.

Ludvig's latest achievement received praise from all over the world online. While a few fans were pleasantly surprised with his jump from university to the PGA Tour, many were confident that the 23-year-old Swedish golfer would become the next big thing in professional golf.

When will Ludvig Aberg play next on the PGA Tour?

Ludviga Aberg during the Valspar Championship - Final Round

Ludvig Aberg created history by becoming the first university golfer to receive a PGA Tour card directly. As per reports, he will play at the RBC Canadian Open next week, his first PGA Tour event as a Tour member.

It's not the first time Aberg is going to compete on the PGA Tour. He has previously featured in several PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. The 23-year-old golfer finished T24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. He also played at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, where he was leading after the first round but eventually finished T70.

Aberg has secured eight victories in his collegiate golf career, including consecutive Big 12 Conference Championship wins in 2022 and 2023. He also triumphed at the 2021 Jones Cup Invitational. Apart from individual achievements, he also represented the international team at the 2020 and 2022 Arnold Palmer Cups.

