Korn Ferry Tour Pro Mitchell Meissner experiments with unique putters

Mitchell Meissner, a rising star on the Korn Ferry Tour, is not one to shy away from trying out different putters. While he has been using an Odyssey White Hot OG 7 Bird for some time now, Meissner recently had the chance to test out a variety of putters at the Utah Championship.

Meissner's professional golf career has been nothing short of spectacular. Hailing from San Antonio, Texas, the 27-year-old attended Southern Methodist University (SMU), where he refined his skills and laid the groundwork for a successful golfing future.

His breakthrough came on the final hole of the Lecom Suncoast Classic when he struck a 15-foot eagle putt to finish with an amazing 12-under 59. The achievement not only ensured him a place in history but also placed him among a select club of Korn Ferry Tour players who have achieved sub-60 rounds.

Mitchell Meissner's strong showing in the Utah Championship, where he tried out different putters, demonstrated his love for the game and willingness to try new things to enhance his game. His enthusiasm to always learn and improve on the course distinguishes him as a dedicated and talented young golfer. Meissner is seeking a coveted PGA Tour spot as he continues to compete on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Unconventional Putters and Creative Exploration in Mitchell Meissner's Golf Journey

Mitchell Meissner was spotted on the practice green with three unusual putters. A Lego putter with numerous smooth blocks in the center, supposed to improve in impact uniformity and feel, was one of the most intriguing inventions. If the golfer misses the center of the face, the Lego putter has an unusual training aid concept, with rough surfaces on the bricks. Meissner appeared to like rolling putts with the Lego construct, saying it "rolls real nice."

Korn Ferry Tour @KornFerryTour



@mmeissner11 tested out a few novelty putters including a customized Lego putter ahead of @UTChampionship. A master tinkerer finally met his match. 🛠️@mmeissner11 tested out a few novelty putters including a customized Lego putter ahead of @UTChampionship. pic.twitter.com/iI5k0p20os

However, the Lego putter, with its wheels on the heel and toe and a Lego guy on the top line, is not USGA legal. Despite its unique design, it will not be appearing at any of the tour events in the near future. Even if it periodically falls apart during practice sessions, the Lego putter has some potential as a training device.

Meissner also got to try out a huge putter and a mega-grip, both of which were ruled banned for competition use. While these putters may not end up in his bag during an official event, the experience of trying them out was undeniably enjoyable and exciting for the young golfer.

While Mitchell Meissner continues to improve his game on the Korn Ferry Tour, his enthusiasm for trying different putters reflects the professional golfers' continual search for progress and innovation. The story of the Lego putter and other customized creations he came across serves as a reminder that golf is a sport in which both skill and creativity are essential.