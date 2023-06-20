KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023: History, Past Champions, eligibility and more

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is coming up this weekend. Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, In Gee Chun, and other top golfers will compete in one of the five major tournaments on the LPGA Tour.

The Women's PGA Championship has a rich history which makes it one of the most iconic weekends in golf. Here are some of the records related to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

In 2000, Juli Inkster won the tournament with a -3 showing after a playoff for the championship. These are the golfers who have won the subsequent editions of the tournament:

2001: Karrie Webb, -14

2002: Se Ri Pak, -5

2003: Annika Sörenstam, -6 (playoff)

2004: Annika Sörenstam, -17

2005: Annika Sörenstam, -11

2006: Se Ri Pak, -8 (playoff)

2007: Suzann Pettersen, -14

2008: Yani Tseng, -12 (playoff)

2009: Anna Nordqvist, -15

2010: Cristie Kerr, -19

2011: Yani Tseng, -19

2012: Shanshan Feng, -6

2013: Inbee Park, -5 (playoff)

2014: Inbee Park, -11 (playoff)

2015: Inbee Park, -15

2016: Brooke Henderson, -6 (playoff)

2017: Danielle Kang, -13

2018: Park Sung-Hyun, -10 (playoff)

2019: Hannah Green, -9

2020: Kim Sei-Young, -14

2021: Nelly Korda, -19

2022: Chun In-gee, -5

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship comes with a $9 million prize purse, including $1.5 million for the champion.

Over the years, the tournament has been known by various names:

1955–1970 LPGA Championship

1971–1972 Eve-LPGA Championship

1973–1986 LPGA Championship

1987–1993 Mazda LPGA Championship

1994–2000 McDonald's LPGA Championship

2001–2003 McDonald's LPGA Championship presented by AIG

2004–2009 McDonald's LPGA Championship presented by Coca-Cola

2010 LPGA Championship presented by Wegmans

2011–2014 Wegmans LPGA Championship

2015–present KPMG Women's PGA Championship

There are several ways to qualify for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, including:

LPGA, World Golf Hall of Fame members Past winners of the tournament Golf pros who have won an LPGA Major Championship in the previous five years Pros who have won an individual Official LPGA Tournament in the previous two calendar years Winners of the previous year's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Pros who were placed inside the top 10 at the last year’s Women’s PGA Championship Professionals ranked No. 1-40 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings ahead of the tournament Top eight placements at the previous LPGA T&CP National Championship Top finisher at the PGA Women’s Stroke-Play Championship Members of the European and United States Solheim Cup Teams in the previous year Two sponsor invitees Any Player who did not compete in the previous KPMG Women’s PGA Championship due to maternity LPGA Members ordered by position on the current year's Official Money List

If the major event's field doesn't fill up, they will add players as needed. The 2023 edition of the tournament will be held at the Lower Course of the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.

