KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 : How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio and more

The LPGA Tour has five majors, one of which is the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The tournament boasts a massive 156-player field, led by 19 of the top 20 in the Women’s World Rankings. They will compete for a $9 million purse, so there's plenty to play for.

The event will be held at the Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey from June 21-25, so it's about to kick off very soon. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming major tournament in women's golf.

All you need to know about KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023

Here's the full schedule for the entire major LPGA tournament, as well as the pre and post-round coverage to get analysis and breakdowns of the action (All timings Eastern):

Thursday, June 22

Golf Central Pregame:

10:00am – 11:00am (GC)

Round 1

11:00am – 3:00pm (GC / Peacock)

5:00pm – 7:00pm (Peacock)

Golf Central

6:00pm – 7:00pm (GC)

Friday, June 23

Golf Central Pregame

10:00am – 11:00am (GC)

Round 2

11:00am – 3:00pm (GC / Peacock)

5:00pm – 7:00pm (Peacock)

Golf Central

6:00pm – 7:00pm (GC)

Saturday, June 24

12:00pm – 1:00pm (GC)

Round 3

11:00am – 6:00pm (Peacock)

3:00pm – 6:00pm (NBC)

Golf Central

6:00pm – 7:00pm (GC)

Sunday, June 25

Golf Central Pregame

12:00pm – 1:00pm (GC)

Final Round

11:00am – 6:00pm (Peacock)

2:00pm – 6:00pm (NBC)

Golf Central

6:00pm – 7:00pm (GC)

The television channels are listed there as well. However, all the news and action surrounding the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship can be accessed at any time through Golf Channel’s livestream.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship is on the way

As far as radio goes, there is usually coverage on golf-centric SiriusXM channels, but local radio often does not host the event. Furthermore, the venue is set to make history with this tournament.

The Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club is hosting the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for the first time. It's just the third time in women's major championship history that this particular course has hosted a tournament at all. It has earlier played home to the US Women's Open twice, but not since 1985.

This particular venue hosts men's and women's tournaments. In total, it has seen seven US Opens in 1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, and 1993. Baltusrol also hosted the U.S. Women's Open in 1961 and 1985.

It will host this year as well as in 2029, so it's going to continue to be a key location to watch for the golfing world as the women's game continues to grow.

