Lee Westwood’s son set to make pro debut: Here’s everything we know about Samuel Westwood

Lee Westwood is back in Indonesia to play one of his most successful tournaments. The England veteran has tasted victory three times in the past 11 years at the Indonesian Masters. However, for his son, this time is going to be completely unknown territory.

Samuel Westwood will start his professional golf career following his father at Royale Jakarta Golf Club this week.

Not an easy road for Samuel Westwood

It is not going to be an easy road for the 21-year-old, as he will be competing with five former champions, including his father. The likes of Anirban Lahiri and Jazz Janewattananond are also competing in the final International Series event of the season.

Even though he has played two rounds at Augusta, the junior Westwood will definitely be nervous in Jakarta. Samuel was a caddie at the Masters and Ryder Cup in 2021.

Lee doesn't want to burden his son with the expectation of making a cut. All he wants is for him to enjoy the game and the environment.

He said:

“He started playing the game very late. He only took up the game seriously at age 16 and he is 21 now. I don’t really have any expectations for him this week. I just want him to enjoy himself.”

He continued:

“I expect him to be nervous and feel uncomfortable, because we all feel that way when we tee it up for the first time at a professional event, but after that I expect him to start enjoying himself and start hitting some good shots and build on that."

As far as the senior Westwood is concerned, he will be chasing his fourth title here after winning it in 2011, 2012, and 2015.

Indonesian Masters preview

Lee Westwood will be chasing his fourth Indonesian Masters' title (Image via Getty)

The last few years have been difficult for the organizers of the Indonesian Masters. The tournament became the flagship event in 2017. Unfortunately, it couldn't be held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

However, the tournament is back with some great names competing and an increased purse. The Indonesian Master Series is touted as the country's most lucrative sporting event, courtesy of its $1.5 million purse.

Jazz Janewattananond will be entering the tournament as a defending champion (Image via Asian Tour)

Thai player Jazz Janewattananond will be entering the event as the defending champion. He won it in 2019, the last time the tournament was held.

Apart from Jazz and Lee Westwood, some of the other big names consist of the likes of Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell, and Andy Ogletree.

“It’s great to be back. Obviously, COVID meant we could not get out here. This place has very special memories for me. I have been here three times and won three times. It is very nice to be back, and I am looking forward to it," said Lee Westwood.

Lee is happy to be back and will be looking to make a fourth victory out of four appearances at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

Poll : 0 votes