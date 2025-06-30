Lexi Thompson comes close to first LPGA Tour win in 6 years, only to face disappointment at Dow Championship

Lexi Thompson made her eighth appearance on the LPGA Tour this season at the Dow Championship at the Midland Country Club last week. She partnered with Megan Khang to tee up at the team event in Michigan.

The 11-time LPGA winner, being semi-retired, is partly active on the Tour and yet gives her best performance each time she steps on the golf course. However, Thompson has not won a single LPGA event since 2019, when she sealed victory with a 11-under par score of 201 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, defeating Jeongeun Lee by one stroke. Since then, the 30-year-old American golfer has come close to winning multiple times but has been denied the win on every occasion.

The result at the recently concluded Dow Championship was no different. Lexi Thompson's six-year title drought continues as she and Khang had to settle for the runner-up position at the LPGA event on Sunday, June 29.

Thompson and Khang tied with Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im for the first place with a 20-under par score during the final round. The two teams played a one-hole playoff where Somi Lee hit a birdie-putt to seal the victory.

The Golf Digest appreciated Lexi Thompson's effort in search of a victory after the long winless run in its recent post on X:

"Lexi Thompson did her part to try to raise another trophy. It just wasn’t meant to be."

While Thompson got her best finish of the season yet, an LPGA win continues to evade her. She was last seen in action at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship where she finished in a seven-way tie for 12th with a 5-over par total score.

Lexi Thompson shares about her experience of playing with Megan Khang

Lexi Thompson, who has appeared at the Dow Championship every year since its inception, teamed up with Megan Khang, who made her fourth appearance at the event, for the first time. The duo showcased some impressive golf skills throughout the week, displaying a great partnership.

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang fist bump at the 2025 LPGA Dow Championship - Source: Getty

During the post-round press conference on the final day, Lexi Thompson spoke about her experience of playing with Khang at the LPGA team event. She said:

"It's incredible. Megan played some amazing golf this week. I pulled together some good golf today.

"It's just great to be alongside her. We have a lot of laughs and in between shots we are relaxed and have a good time. Like she said ham and egged it and had a good finish here."

Thompson referred to Khang's remark of 'ham and egging it' earlier in the interview, which signifies exceptional partnership displayed by a team, resulting in an overall desirable score.

Megan Khang joined the the LPGA Tour in 2016 and has won one title so far, which was at the CPKC Women's Open in 2023.

