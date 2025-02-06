List of teams and rosters for LIV Golf 2025 Season

The 2025 LIV Golf season is set to get underway. Thanks to free agency and other unique aspects of the tour, as well as some newcomers who have signed on, the Saudi-backed league has a different shape. Here are all the teams and their rosters heading into the debut tournament in Riyadh.

Who is on each LIV Golf team in 2025?

4Aces GC finished second last year. The team is captained by Dustin Johnson, who finished 14th. The rest of the players in the team are:

Thomas Pieters, 2024 finish: 30th

Patrick Reed, 2024 finish: 20th

Harold Varner III, 2024 finish: 43rd

Cleeks GC finished 11th and is led by Martin Kaymer, who finished 40th. He's joined by:

Richard Bland, 2024 finish: 19th

Frederik Kjettrup, 2024 finish:N/A

Adrian Meronk, 2024 finish: 17th

Trending

The Crushers GC, led Bryson DeChambeau (eighth individual), finished tied for seventh as a team. The team employs:

Paul Casey, 2024 finish: 11th

Charles Howell III, 2024 finish: 32nd

Anirban Lahiri, 2024 finish: 16th

Fireballs GC finished sixth. The team is led by Sergio Garcia, who finished third. He is set to be joined by:

Abraham Ancer, 2024 finish: 12th

Luis Masaveu, 2024 finish: N/A

David Puig, 2024 finish: 26th

HyFlyers GC finished tied for seventh led by Phil Mickelson, who finished 46th. He leads the following:

Andy Ogletree, 2024 finish: 34th

Brendan Steele, 2024 finish: 24th

Cameron Tringale, 2024 finish: 28th

The Iron Heads Golf Club finished tied for second thanks to captain Kevin Na (33rd) and now have:

Yubin Jang, 2024 finish: N/A

Jinichiro Kozuma, 2024 finish: 45th

Danny Lee, 2024 finish: 38th

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII finished fourth, and Rahm was the individual champion. He has with him this year:

Tyrrell Hatton, 2024 finish: 4th

Caleb Surratt, 2024 finish: 41st

Tom McKibbin, 2024: N/A

Majesticks GC is led by captain Ian Poulter, who was 37th last year. The team finished ninth in 2024 and its roster now includes:

Henrik Stenson, 2024 finish: 35th

Lee Westwood, 2024 finish: 36th

Sam Horsfield, 2024 finish: 31st

Ian Poulter captains an LIV Golf team (Image via Imagn)

The RangeGoats are captained by 53rd-ranked Bubba Watson. He guided his team to a 12th-place finish last year. Their roster is comprised of:

Ben Campbell, 2024 finish: N/A

Peter Uihlein, 2024 finish: 27th

Matthew Wolff, 2024 finish: 18th

Seventh-place Cam Smith's all-Australian Ripper GC finished first last year. Its roster is:

Lucas Herbert, 2024 finish: 25th

Matt Jones, 2024 finish: 42nd

Marc Leishman, 2024 finish: 15th

Smash GC was led by Brooks Koepka, who finished fifth. It led his team to a 13th-place finish. He has with him:

Talor Gooch, 2024 finish: 10th

Jason Kokrak, 2024 finish: 22nd

Graeme McDowell, 2024 finish: 29th

Stinger GC is helmed by Louis Oosthuizen. He finished sixth among all LIV Golf players and his team finished fifth. He is joined by:

Dean Burmester, 2024 finish: 9th

Branden Grace, 2024 finish: 51st

Charl Schwartzel, 2024 finish: 21st

Finally, Torque GC, which finished 10th in LIV Golf last year, is led by second-place Joaquin Niemann. He is joined by:

Sebastián Muñoz, 2024 finish: 23rd

Carlos Ortiz, 2024 finish: 13th

Mito Pereira, 2024 finish: 47th

Anthony Kim and Max Lee remain wild-card players who are on LIV Golf but are not part of a team yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback