List of teams and rosters for LIV Golf 2025 Season

The 2025 LIV Golf season is set to get underway. Thanks to free agency and other unique aspects of the tour, as well as some newcomers who have signed on, the Saudi-backed league has a different shape. Here are all the teams and their rosters heading into the debut tournament in Riyadh.
Who is on each LIV Golf team in 2025?
4Aces GC finished second last year. The team is captained by Dustin Johnson, who finished 14th. The rest of the players in the team are:
- Thomas Pieters, 2024 finish: 30th
- Patrick Reed, 2024 finish: 20th
- Harold Varner III, 2024 finish: 43rd
Cleeks GC finished 11th and is led by Martin Kaymer, who finished 40th. He's joined by:
- Richard Bland, 2024 finish: 19th
- Frederik Kjettrup, 2024 finish:N/A
- Adrian Meronk, 2024 finish: 17th
The Crushers GC, led Bryson DeChambeau (eighth individual), finished tied for seventh as a team. The team employs:
- Paul Casey, 2024 finish: 11th
- Charles Howell III, 2024 finish: 32nd
- Anirban Lahiri, 2024 finish: 16th
Fireballs GC finished sixth. The team is led by Sergio Garcia, who finished third. He is set to be joined by:
- Abraham Ancer, 2024 finish: 12th
- Luis Masaveu, 2024 finish: N/A
- David Puig, 2024 finish: 26th
HyFlyers GC finished tied for seventh led by Phil Mickelson, who finished 46th. He leads the following:
- Andy Ogletree, 2024 finish: 34th
- Brendan Steele, 2024 finish: 24th
- Cameron Tringale, 2024 finish: 28th
The Iron Heads Golf Club finished tied for second thanks to captain Kevin Na (33rd) and now have:
- Yubin Jang, 2024 finish: N/A
- Jinichiro Kozuma, 2024 finish: 45th
- Danny Lee, 2024 finish: 38th
Jon Rahm's Legion XIII finished fourth, and Rahm was the individual champion. He has with him this year:
- Tyrrell Hatton, 2024 finish: 4th
- Caleb Surratt, 2024 finish: 41st
- Tom McKibbin, 2024: N/A
Majesticks GC is led by captain Ian Poulter, who was 37th last year. The team finished ninth in 2024 and its roster now includes:
- Henrik Stenson, 2024 finish: 35th
- Lee Westwood, 2024 finish: 36th
- Sam Horsfield, 2024 finish: 31st
The RangeGoats are captained by 53rd-ranked Bubba Watson. He guided his team to a 12th-place finish last year. Their roster is comprised of:
- Ben Campbell, 2024 finish: N/A
- Peter Uihlein, 2024 finish: 27th
- Matthew Wolff, 2024 finish: 18th
Seventh-place Cam Smith's all-Australian Ripper GC finished first last year. Its roster is:
- Lucas Herbert, 2024 finish: 25th
- Matt Jones, 2024 finish: 42nd
- Marc Leishman, 2024 finish: 15th
Smash GC was led by Brooks Koepka, who finished fifth. It led his team to a 13th-place finish. He has with him:
- Talor Gooch, 2024 finish: 10th
- Jason Kokrak, 2024 finish: 22nd
- Graeme McDowell, 2024 finish: 29th
Stinger GC is helmed by Louis Oosthuizen. He finished sixth among all LIV Golf players and his team finished fifth. He is joined by:
- Dean Burmester, 2024 finish: 9th
- Branden Grace, 2024 finish: 51st
- Charl Schwartzel, 2024 finish: 21st
Finally, Torque GC, which finished 10th in LIV Golf last year, is led by second-place Joaquin Niemann. He is joined by:
- Sebastián Muñoz, 2024 finish: 23rd
- Carlos Ortiz, 2024 finish: 13th
- Mito Pereira, 2024 finish: 47th
Anthony Kim and Max Lee remain wild-card players who are on LIV Golf but are not part of a team yet.