The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide tournament kicked off on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club, and the first day of play was filled with excitement and intense competition. Here are the highlights and leaderboards from day 1 of the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament.

Format and Scoring

The LIV Golf Adelaide tournament is a professional golf tournament that features a unique format. It is a stroke-playing tournament but with a twist.

Instead of playing against a field of players, each golfer is playing against a set course par. This is an individual event, where players must aim to shoot below par in order to climb the leaderboard.

Liv Golf Adelaide: Day 1

LIV Golf Adelaide - Day 1 Leaderboard

The first day of play saw some impressive performances, with a few players shining brighter than the rest.

First on the leaderboard was Australian golfer Marc Leishman, who shot a fantastic 6-under-par 66. Right behind him in second place is South Korean golfer Si Woo Kim, who finished with a score of 5-under-par 67.

Tied for third place are two players, both of whom shot 4-under-par 68. The first is Australian golfer Matt Jones, who is looking to continue his strong start to the 2023 season. The other player tied for third place is Jones' compatriot, Cameron Smith, who had a solid round despite some early struggles.

In fifth place on the leaderboard is American golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who finished with a 3-under-par 69. He had a mixed round but managed to string together some impressive shots to stay in contention.

Day 1 Highlights

One of the standout performances on Day 1 came from Marc Leishman. The Australian golfer had a fantastic round, shooting a 6-under-par 66 to take the early lead. He made six birdies on the day, including three in a row on holes 11, 12, and 13, to put himself in a great position going into Day 2.

Another impressive performance came from Si Woo Kim, who finished just one stroke behind Leishman. The South Korean golfer had a bogey-free round with five birdies to his name. He will be looking to build on his strong start and put himself in contention for the win come Sunday.

Matt Jones had a strong start to his campaign in the tournament, finishing in a tie for third place after shooting a 4-under-par 68. He made five birdies on the day and will be looking to continue his good form throughout the tournament.

Cameron Smith had a shaky start to his round with a bogey on the first hole. However, he managed to steady himself and finished with a score of 4 under-par 68. Smith made six birdies on the day and will be hoping to continue his good form in the coming days.

Liv Golf Adelaide: Day 1

Looking Ahead

With the leaderboard tightly packed after Day 1, the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament is shaping up to be an exciting event. The top five players are all within striking distance of the lead, and there are sure to be plenty of fireworks over the next few days.

Marc Leishman will be looking to build on his strong start on Day 2 but will need to maintain his composure to hold off the chasing pack. Si Woo Kim is also in a good position and will be looking to make a move up the leaderboard on the second day of action.

Overall, Day 1 of LIV Golf Adelaide was a thrilling start to what promises to be an exciting competition. With some of the best golfers in the world competing, fans can expect more highlights and drama as the tournament progresses.

Poll : 0 votes