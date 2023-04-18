“They were bitter and jealous” - Matt Jones claims some PGA Tour pros are disgruntled for not getting LIV Golf offer

The LIV Golf League is back this week. The rebel series is set to make its Australian debut with LIV Golf Adelaide. Ahead of the event held at Grange Golf Club, Matt Jones has come out to slam some PGA Tour pros for their stance on LIV.

Jones, who is part of LIV’s all-Australian Ripper GC side, will tee it up this weekend with World No. 6 Cameron Smith, six-time PGA Tour winner Marc Leishman, and young star Jediah Morgan. Backing his series ahead of the upcoming event, Jones on Monday claimed that some PGA Tour players were upset about not receiving offers from the Saud-backed series. Emphasizing his point, the Aussie stated that many players on the American circuit were initially in support of players moving to LIV.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Matt Jones said:

“Not one person I know was being critical, they might have been a little upset or jealous. I think there’s a lot of that. Maybe they didn’t get contacted or a chance to do it - and then they were bitter and jealous."

Jones made the statement when explaining his move to the rebel side. Narrating how he decided to join LIV Golf, the two-time PGA Tour winner said:

“It was very last minute. I was first initially in touch with them in May and then I signed the contract on the Monday of the Memorial [tournament] and they announced the field on the Wednesday… I was on the tables in the therapy room with Rory [McIlroy] and [Billy] Horschel when my name come out during that tournament.”

He added:

“They were fine. They understand for a lot of guys, ‘Why wouldn’t you’? I don’t have the money and contracts those guys do. It made sense for me."

Matt Jones says the PGA Tour is money-oriented

Matt Jones went on to state that the PGA Tour didn’t have its own event in Australia. Mentioning it as a reason for him to leave the American circuit, the Aussie said that the PGA always thought about “markets and money.”

He said:

“To have someone fly down here for one week would be tough, knowing Americans and how they don’t like to travel. You would have to have a week off before and after to fit it in. But I’m amazed given when you consider we’ve been to China, we’ve been to South Korea, we’ve been to Japan now. The PGA Tour is not dumb. They know where the money is and where the markets are to make money. And that’s what they’re all about.”

Speaking from his home country, Jones said that he doesn’t see the American circuit changing its schedule to accommodate an Australian event in the near future. The local golfer said that he is looking forward to this week's LIV Golf Adelaide. Stating that he is ‘pumped’ for the event, the Aussie said that he’s eyeing his side’s debut LIV win this weekend on home turf.

Poll : 0 votes