“Copious amounts of alcohol drunk!” – Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC reveals their celebration if they win LIV Golf Adelaide 

LIV Golf travels to Australia this week for the LIV Golf Adelaide. Ahead of the event at the Grange Golf Club, Ripper GC has revealed how they’ll be celebrating if they win the home event. The Cameron Smith-led side players admitted that they’ll be “copious amounts of alcohol drunk” if they lift the trophy this weekend.

Ripper GC, consisting of Cameron Smith, veterans Marc Leishman and Matt Jones, and young Jediah Morgan, is LIV’s only all-Australian side. With two members from Brisbane, one from Sydney, and one from Warrnambool near the western end of the Great Ocean Road, the team will be the home side at this week’s event.

Responding to queries on how they envision the celebration on Sunday night if they manage to win, the local pros replied that they’ll “probably find a pub” and “get drunk.” In reply to the question, Matt Jones said, as quoted by LIV Golf:

“There’ll be copious amounts of alcohol drunk, I can tell you that. Hopefully there’s an individual winner as well on top of the team winner. We’ll have a very good night, which I’m looking forward to.”

Marc Leishman echoed his teammate’s statement and said:

“Suppose you can’t get too far ahead of yourself, but it would be a party that would be one to remember. Leishman Lagers will be at the golf course; I’m sure they’ll be plenty of that flowing. I’m assuming it would go well into Monday. I hope we have that to worry about.”

Ripper GC @rippergc_ This weekend: Footy

Next weekend: LIV Golf



Strap in Adelaide



#LIVGolf #RipperGC This weekend: FootyNext weekend: LIV GolfStrap in Adelaide 📆 This weekend: Footy📆 Next weekend: LIV GolfStrap in Adelaide 😍#LIVGolf #RipperGC https://t.co/UzkHmV6btV

Cameron Smith is looking forward to LIV Golf Adelaide

Ripper GC skipper Cameron Smith also had similar comments. The former PGA Tour star said that it’d be special to have his side’s debut win down under and the celebration would match the occasion.

Smith said:

“Going to be a lot of people there (to celebrate), I can tell you that much. I don’t know what we’d do, probably just find a local pub that we like and try to shut it down. That’d be about it. I hope we do, to be honest. As much as we want to win every week, I think it'd be extra special to have our first win down there.”

It’s pertinent to note that the all-Australian team will receive the biggest support from their home fans this weekend. Being the first LIV Golf League event Down Under, fans are expected to turn up at the course in large numbers.

Poll : 0 votes