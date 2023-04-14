When and where is LIV Golf Adelaide happening?

LIV Golf will now head to Australia for the fourth event in the league's schedule, which will take place from April 21 to April 23 at Grange Golf Club, Adelaide.

This is the first time Australia is hosting any tournament on the Saudi-backed tour. Just like previous events, LIV Golf Adelaide will also be a 54-hole event with no cuts. 48 players are divided into 12 teams competing for the $25 million purse.

While the individual portion will have $20 million preserved as prize money, the team portion will be of $5 million.

Schedule: The event will be played for three days from April 21 to April 23. The first two rounds will start at 11:45 am with a shotgun start, while the final round will start at 11:15 am.

About the Grange Golf Club

Grange Golf Club is one of the top Australian golf courses. The golf club was originally designed by Vern Morcom in 1956. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman won his first title here in 1976 and went on to redesign it 30 years later.

Distance:6341m

Course Holes:

East: 18.

West: 18

LIV Golf League leaderboard

Torque GC won the LIV Golf Invitational - Orlando's team portion

Up to this point in the season, each of the three LIV events has been won by a different player. The season opener in Mayakoba was won by Charles Howell III, while Danny Lee took first place in the second event held in Tucson, followed by Brooks Koepka winning the LIV Golf Orlando last month.

Here's the individual leaderboard after three events:

Charles Howell III: 56 Peter Uihlein: 52 Carlos Ortiz: 52 S Muñoz: 42 B Koepka: 40 D Lee: 40 B Steele: 40 M Wolff: 33 B Grace: 32 M Pereira: 31 D Burmester: 25 P Reed: 20 D Johnson: 19 P Casey: 18 L Oosthuizen: 18 P Perez: 17 K Na: 15 C Smith: 14 M Jones: 14 S Horsfield: 12

Team standings

Here are the team standings after three events:

4Aces GC: 64 Torque GC: 50 Fireballs GC: 38 Stinger GC: 36 Crushers GC: 32 Smash GC: 24 Iron Heads GC: 16 Ripper GC: 16 Cleeks GC: 8 HyFlyers GC: 6 Majesticks GC: 4 RangeGoats GC: 3

LIV Golf team details

Fire Balls GC : Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra Stinger GC : Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

: Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel Ripper GC: Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan Crushers GC : Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

: Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim 4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield Cleeks GC : Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

: Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell Smash GC : Brooks Koepka*, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak

: Brooks Koepka*, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak Torque GC : Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

Poll : 0 votes