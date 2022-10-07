LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022: Tee-off time, prize money, and more 

Following four consecutive tournaments in the US, LIV Golf will make its Asian debut at a new private club, Stonehill, in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will kick off today, October 7, and will conclude on October 9, Sunday with a 3:00 am ET/8:00 pm BST tee time. LIV Golf players will have a 'Shotgun Start,' where they start their rounds at different holes.
The Bangkok Invitational is the first LIV tournament played after the 2022 President's Cup, which was won by the US team. LIV players were barred from the tournament. This is the sixth event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series 2022, with the first held in London and the remaining four in the US. Cameron Smith won the previous event held in Chicago, and 4 Aces GC won the team event.
Players competing at the Bangkok Invitational will not be earning World ranking points for their performances. However, they will be rewarded with a cash prize, similar to that of previous tournaments.
LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022 prize money
The 54-hole tournament boasts a total prize pool of $25 million that will be split between both individual and team events. The individual event will have a $20 million prize pool, out of which the winner will earn $4 million. With only 48 players competing in the event, each player will receive a certain amount of the prize money depending on their rank.
On the other hand, the team event will have a $5 million purse, which will be split among the first three teams. The first four man squad will get $3 million, the squad that comes second will get $1.5 million, and the squad that places third will get $50,000.
Below are the prize money payouts for the Bangkok Invitational field.
Individual payouts for the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022
- Win: $4,000,000
- 2: $2,125,000
- 3: $1,500,000
- 4: $1,050,000
- 5: $975,000
- 6: $800,000
- 7: $675,000
- 8: $625,000
- 9: $580,000
- 10: $560,000
- 11: $540,000
- 12: $450,000
- 13: $360,000
- 14: $270,000
- 15: $250,000
- 16: $240,000
- 17: $232,000
- 18: $226,000
- 19: $220,000
- 20: $200,000
- 21: $180,000
- 22: $172,000
- 23: $170,000
- 24: $168,000
- 25: $166,000
- 26: $164,000
- 27: $162,000
- 28: $160,000
- 29: $158,000
- 30: $156,000
- 31: $154,000
- 32: $152,000
- 33: $150,000
- 34: $148,000
- 35: $146,000
- 36: $144,000
- 37: $142,000
- 38: $140,000
- 39: $138,000
- 40: $136,000
- 41: $134,000
- 42: $132,000
- 43: $130,000
- 44: $128,000
- 45: $126,000
- 46: $124,000
- 47: $122,000
- 48: $120,000
Team payouts for the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022
- Win: $3,000,000
- 2: $1,500,000
- 3: $500,000
How to watch the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022?
The Bangkok Invitational will be livestreamed on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, Facebook, and YouTube.
Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Matthew Wolff are few players to watch out for in Bangkok. Take a look at the entire playing field.
- Abraham Ancer
- Anirban Lahiri
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Branden Grace
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Carlos Ortiz
- Charl Schwartzel
- Charles Howell III
- Chase Koepka
- Dustin Johnson
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Graeme McDowell
- Harold Varner III
- Henrik Stenson
- Hideto Tanihara
- Hudson Swafford
- Ian Poulter
- James Piot
- Jason Kokrak
- Jediah Morgan
- Joaquin Niemann
- Kevin Na
- Laurie Canter
- Lee Westwood
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Kaymer
- Matt Jones
- Matthew Wolff
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Paul Casey
- Peter Uihlein
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Phil Mickelson
- Richard Bland
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Sam Horsfield
- Scott Vincent
- Sergio Garcia
- Shaun Norris
- Sihwan Kim
- Talor Gooch
- Turk Pettit
- Wade Ormsby