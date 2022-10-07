LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022: Tee-off time, prize money, and more 

Following four consecutive tournaments in the US, LIV Golf will make its Asian debut at a new private club, Stonehill, in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will kick off today, October 7, and will conclude on October 9, Sunday with a 3:00 am ET/8:00 pm BST tee time. LIV Golf players will have a 'Shotgun Start,' where they start their rounds at different holes.

The Bangkok Invitational is the first LIV tournament played after the 2022 President's Cup, which was won by the US team. LIV players were barred from the tournament. This is the sixth event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series 2022, with the first held in London and the remaining four in the US. Cameron Smith won the previous event held in Chicago, and 4 Aces GC won the team event.

Players competing at the Bangkok Invitational will not be earning World ranking points for their performances. However, they will be rewarded with a cash prize, similar to that of previous tournaments.

LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022 prize money

The 54-hole tournament boasts a total prize pool of $25 million that will be split between both individual and team events. The individual event will have a $20 million prize pool, out of which the winner will earn $4 million. With only 48 players competing in the event, each player will receive a certain amount of the prize money depending on their rank.

On the other hand, the team event will have a $5 million purse, which will be split among the first three teams. The first four man squad will get $3 million, the squad that comes second will get $1.5 million, and the squad that places third will get $50,000.

Below are the prize money payouts for the Bangkok Invitational field.

Individual payouts for the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022

Win: $4,000,000

$4,000,000 2: $2,125,000

$2,125,000 3: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 4: $1,050,000

$1,050,000 5: $975,000

$975,000 6: $800,000

$800,000 7: $675,000

$675,000 8: $625,000

$625,000 9: $580,000

$580,000 10: $560,000

$560,000 11: $540,000

$540,000 12: $450,000

$450,000 13: $360,000

$360,000 14: $270,000

$270,000 15: $250,000

$250,000 16: $240,000

$240,000 17: $232,000

$232,000 18: $226,000

$226,000 19: $220,000

$220,000 20: $200,000

$200,000 21: $180,000

$180,000 22: $172,000

$172,000 23: $170,000

$170,000 24: $168,000

$168,000 25: $166,000

$166,000 26: $164,000

$164,000 27: $162,000

$162,000 28: $160,000

$160,000 29: $158,000

$158,000 30: $156,000

$156,000 31: $154,000

$154,000 32: $152,000

$152,000 33: $150,000

$150,000 34: $148,000

$148,000 35: $146,000

$146,000 36: $144,000

$144,000 37: $142,000

$142,000 38: $140,000

$140,000 39: $138,000

$138,000 40: $136,000

$136,000 41: $134,000

$134,000 42: $132,000

$132,000 43: $130,000

$130,000 44: $128,000

$128,000 45: $126,000

$126,000 46: $124,000

$124,000 47: $122,000

$122,000 48: $120,000

Team payouts for the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022

Win: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 2: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 3: $500,000

How to watch the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational 2022?

The Bangkok Invitational will be livestreamed on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Matthew Wolff are few players to watch out for in Bangkok. Take a look at the entire playing field.

Abraham Ancer

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Eugenio Chacarra

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Henrik Stenson

Hideto Tanihara

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

James Piot

Jason Kokrak

Jediah Morgan

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Laurie Canter

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Matt Jones

Matthew Wolff

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Uihlein

Phachara Khongwatmai

Phil Mickelson

Richard Bland

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sam Horsfield

Scott Vincent

Sergio Garcia

Shaun Norris

Sihwan Kim

Talor Gooch

Turk Pettit

Wade Ormsby

Poll : 0 votes