LIV Golf Jeddah: Day 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah will be played from March 1 to 3 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event is the third of the current season and, in turn, visits the third of eight countries the league will be featuring in 2024.

The first round is scheduled to tee off at 11:15 local time (3:15 Eastern Time) next Friday, March 1. Given the characteristics of the shotgun start system used by LIV Golf, all players will tee off at the same time.

LIV Golf Jeddah: Pairings

The 54 players that make up the field of LIV Golf Jeddah will tee off in groups:

Hole 1: Dustin Johnson, Peter Uihlein, Brooks Koepka

Hole 2: Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed

Hole 3: Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann

Hole 4: Carlos Ortiz, Talor Gooch, Sergio Garcia

Hole 5: Tyrrell Hatton, Mito Pereira, Louis Oosthuizen

Hole 6: Dean Burmester, Charles Howell III, Marc Leishman

Hole 7: Caleb Surratt, Harold Varner III, Danny Lee

Hole 8: Abraham Ancer, Brendan Steele, Charl Schwartzel

Hole 9: Thomas Pieters, Henrik Stenson, David Puig

Hole 10: Matt Jones, Scott Vincent, Hudson Swafford

Hole 11: Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma

Hole 12: Sam Horsfield, Eugenio Chacarra, Andy Ogletree

Hole 13: Cameron Tringale, Richard Bland, Pat Perez

Hole 14: Jason Kokrak, Lee Westwood, Lucas Herbert

Hole 15: Adrian Meronk, Matt Wolff, Anirban Lahiri

Hole16: Ian Poulter, Sebastian Muñoz, Paul Casey

Hole 17: Martin Kaymer Branden Grace, Kevin Na

Hole 18: Cameron Smith, Anthony Kim, Graeme McDowell.

One of the main attractions on the field will undoubtedly be Anthony Kim, as fans are eager to see what condition the former star's game is in after 12 years away from competitive golf.

However, there are other very interesting groups at LIV Golf Jeddah, such as the one starting from hole 1. Dustin Johnson currently leads the individual ranking of the circuit, while Peter Uhilein is sixth and Brooks Koepka is ninth.

Three of LIV Golf's most followed players will be teeing off on hole three. Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are among the best players in the world today, and Phil Mickelson is the greatest legend among the players who belong to the circuit.