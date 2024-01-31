LIV Golf new players 2024: All Golfers who have joined this year

The golf world is on the verge of the 2024 LIV Golf season, which kicks off on Friday, February 2 at Mayakoba, Mexico. The circuit will have several new additions, including a new team and new players.

With less than 72 hours to go before the start of the season, not all the names that will make up the field are officially known yet, as there are still a few capacities to be filled. However, most of the new signings have already been made public.

Let's take a look at the new LIV Golf players.

LIV Golf new players 2024

Officially, seven players have arrived at LIV Golf during the off-season. Two other cases have not been made official, but it is said that it will happen in a matter of hours.

These are the players that the circuit has already officially announced as new signings:

1- Jon Rahm

The Spaniard needs little to no introduction. Two-time major champion and number three in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), Jon Rahm comes after an excellent season of four victories, including The Masters. He came to the circuit in December, for a sum that (it is said) amounts to $600 million.

2- Andy Ogletree

The 2023 International Series leader is not exactly a stranger to LIV Golf, having played as a reserve during the previous season. Andy Ogletree had three official starts on the circuit during 2023, with a sixth-place finish as his best result.

3- Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman is the highest-ranked player to reach LIV Golf after Jon Rahm. Tyrrell Hatton is ranked 16th in the OWGR, and has one win on the PGA Tour and six on the DP World Tour.

4- Kieran Vincent

Kieran Vincent is one of three players who earned a tour contract by finishing in the Top 3 of the Promotions Event. Kieran Vincent began his professional career in 2022 and played on the PGA Tour Canada and the Asian Tour. At the 2023 International Series, he had one win and two Top 10s.

5- Caleb Surratt

The young University of Tennessee sophomore was ranked 10th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the time he turned professional to sign with LIV Golf. During 2023 he played 23 tournaments, with one win and eight Top 10s.

6- Kalle Samooja

The Finn has had a long professional career, starting in 2010. He has played mainly on the DP World Tour, the Asian Tour and the Challenge Tour. He obtained his contract in the LIV by winning the Promotions Event.

7- Jinichiro Kozuma

The Japanese has played mainly in the Japan Golf Tour and the Asian Tour. He finished second on the Promotions Tour, which earned him his contract for LIV in 2024.

Unconfirmed rumors

Several media outlets have reported that Lucas Herbert and Adrian Meronk will be officially informed as new players in the coming hours. However, this is not confirmed by the official LIV website.