Who is Kieran Vincent? All you need to know about the young Zimbabwean golfer

Kieran Vincent, a Zimbabwean professional golfer, is currently in the headlines for his amazing finish at the LIV Golf Promotions event. Born on November 24, 1997, Vincent plays on the Asian Tour and will be in action in the LIV Golf 2024 season.

Vincent was born in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. He graduated from Liberty University in Virginia, where he also played golf.

As for his achievements, he was awarded the BIG South Rookie of the Year title in 2017. Additionally, he also won the 2018 Chapman Grand Slam and 2019 Chapman Grand Slam as an amateur golfer.

Vincent has an elder brother Scott Vincent who also plays golf professionally. The siblings have a strong bond and a shared passion for golf, as they both were able to add the international series championship to their family collection.

Similar to the younger Vincent, Scott too got an opportunity to play for the LIV league after his outstanding win at the 2022 International Series England.

A brief look at Kieran Vincent’s professional journey

Kieran Vincent turned professional 18 months ago in 2022. He first joined the PGA Tour Canada and later joined the Asian Tour in the same year. Vincent was able to record top-10 finishes in International series events in Morocco and Egypt.

During his professional journey, the up-and-coming Zimbabwean was backed by his brother, Scott, who has even paid for Vincent’s Asian tour membership.

However, it was in 2023 that Kieran Vincent got his first professional win with the International Series Vietnam in April. This victory earned him a spot in the second round of the inaugural LIV Golf promotions tournament. He joined the top 20 and the tied players in Saturday's round.

This time, Scott again helped his brother as he asked his regular caddie Jacob Fletch to team up with Vincent for his weekend game. This was the best move made by Scott as it helped his younger brother do wonders at the Abu Dhabi event.

The talented Zimbabwean's opening round was bogey-free as he finished at five-under 67 and qualified for the Sunday round. He then went on to compete for the top three finishes on Sunday, finishing at a total of seven-under-par for the two rounds.

His score eventually qualified him for a playoff round against Jinichiro Kozuma and Laurie Cante. By the end of the playoff, Kieran Vincent was among the two others who got a chance to join LIV golfers, including his brother Scott, at the Mayakoba in the first week of February.