“Happy to have his support” - Kieran Vincent on brotherly guidance at his disposal for potential life-changing opportunity in Abu Dhabi LIV event

Asian Tour star golfer Kieran Vincent is heading into a relatively big week. The pressure is on for him and the rest of the golfers who are looking to land one of three entryways to next year’s LIV Golf League roster.

Kieran Vincent secured his place in the field for the LIV Golf Promotions qualifying event from December 8 to 10 thanks to a fourth-place finish in The International Series Order of Merit. Vincent now has a chance to make it to the big leagues next season.

Kieran's brother Scott Vincent has already been through this journey. The mantra "one shot at a time" helped Scott secure his LIV Golf spot in 2022. He had a good year on tour and knows exactly what it's like to fight for that spot.

Scott Vincent could advise Kieran Vincent

Kieran Vincent was asked if he'd look for advice from his brother ahead of the huge event. Kieran stated (via LIV Golf's website):

“Absolutely! It would be naïve of me to think I know it all, especially when I have people that have gone there and experienced things ahead of me in the past. Everything is in my own hands, but I have a brother that I am close with, who I can reach out and ask for advice. I have already asked him for advice on travel, he’s very appreciative of this kind of thing so I’m happy to have his support.”

Advice from Scott just might help Kieran follow that same path and eventually compete against one another in LIV Golf.

Acknowledging that making the step up carries pressure and makes for a special occasion, Vincent said:

“Every week is an important week when playing golf but obviously this one is special – given the fact this one could have playing rights on LIV Golf for next year.”

Despite the special nature of playing golf every week, Vincent admitted that this event carried added significance.

“It is an important week, but I will go out and have some fun. At the end of the day, golf is just golf and the more we try to up play the situation, the more pressure you can feel, so it is important to keep it simple. We live for those pressure moments."

Vincent further added:

“If there wasn’t any pressure, there wouldn’t be any privilege to it. I look forward to the opportunity, I’m not sure how we are going to handle it, but I will go out one shot at a time and take it from there.”

Kieran Vincent secures advantage to win LIV spot at Promotions event

Kieran Vincent secured a special advantage ahead of potentially the most important week in his professional life. Kieran doesn't have to play in the first round of the LIV Golf Promotions event, which gives him an automatic pass forward to the second round.

Out of the 32 initially available spots, Vincent is one of just a few golfers who earned exemption into round two thanks to his impressive play. Vincent will join the top 20 and any tied players from Friday’s first round in a Saturday shootout. The top 20 from the second round will move on to Sunday and will have two rounds with everyone's score reset to zero.