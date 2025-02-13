LIV Golf seeks Saquon Barkley's attention with coveted pro-am offer

To blur the lines between sports and entertainment, LIV Golf publically extended an invitation to NFL sensation Saquon Barkley to participate in their Miami Pro-Am this April. The Saudi-based league made the offer on X after the running back replied to a post from Bryson DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau took to X to ask the Philadelphia Eagles star if he'd like to be a part of the LIV Golf sensation's popular Break 50 series on YouTube. Saquon Barkley replied:

"Just say the word!! I’m kinda rusty..was a little busy."

LIV Golf saw the post as a perfect opportunity to extend the Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley an invite to play the 2025 LIV Golf Miami Pro-Am at the Trump National Doral golf course in April.

"We’ve got a spot for you in the LIV Miami Pro-AM in April," the post read.

Here's a look at the interaction between Saquon Barkley and LIV Golf.

Securing Saquon Barkley's participation in the event would bolster LIV Golf's exposure to wider audiences. Golf and football enthusiasts alike are eager to see if the Philadelphia Eagle's running back debuts in the league.

When is the next LIV Golf tournament?

The next LIV Golf event of the 2025 season will be played from February 14-16 at the Grange Golf Club in Australia. The teams will compete for the team title, individual title, and a slice of the $20 million purse prize this week.

The par 72 course measuring 7062 yards from the championship tees will host the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament for the second year running. Cameron Smith's Ripper GC emerged victorious in last year's edition in a thrilling playoff that saw the Australian natives emerge victorious.

The first round will begin at 12:45 PM local time with a shotgun start. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide on February 14 (via LIV Golf):

Hole 1 : Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC)

: Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC) Hole 2 : Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Dustin Johnson (Aces GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

: Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Dustin Johnson (Aces GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) Hole 3 : Bubba Watson (Rangegoats GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

: Bubba Watson (Rangegoats GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC) Hole 4 : Phil Mickelson (Hyflyers GC), Chieh-CH Pei (Wild Card), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)

: Phil Mickelson (Hyflyers GC), Chieh-CH Pei (Wild Card), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC) Hole 5 : Mito Pereira (Torque GC), Sebastián Muñoz (Torque GC), Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC)

: Mito Pereira (Torque GC), Sebastián Muñoz (Torque GC), Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC) Hole 6 : David Puig (Fireballs GC), Louis Masaveu (Fireballs GC), Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)

: David Puig (Fireballs GC), Louis Masaveu (Fireballs GC), Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC) Hole 7 : Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC), Wade Ormsby (Iron Heads GC)

: Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC), Wade Ormsby (Iron Heads GC) Hole 8 : Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII)

: Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII) Hole 9 : Ben Campbell (Rangegoats GC), Matthew Wolff (Rangegoats GC), Peter Uihlein (Rangegoats GC)

: Ben Campbell (Rangegoats GC), Matthew Wolff (Rangegoats GC), Peter Uihlein (Rangegoats GC) Hole 10 : Brendan Steele (Hyflyers GC), Cameron Tringale (Hyflyers GC), Andy Ogletree (Hyflyers GC)

: Brendan Steele (Hyflyers GC), Cameron Tringale (Hyflyers GC), Andy Ogletree (Hyflyers GC) Hole 11 : Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC)

: Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC) Hole 12 : Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC)

: Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) Hole 13 : Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), Paul Casey (Crushers GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

: Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), Paul Casey (Crushers GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) Hole 14 : Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC)

: Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC) Hole 15 : Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC)

: Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC) Hole 16 : Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Branden Grace (Stinger GC)

: Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Branden Grace (Stinger GC) Hole 17 : Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), Matt Jones (Ripper GC), Marc Leishman (Ripper GC)

: Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), Matt Jones (Ripper GC), Marc Leishman (Ripper GC) Hole 18: Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Anthony Kim (Crushers GC)

