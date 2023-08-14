LIV Golf team standings: Cam Smith’s Crushers leapfrog Rangecoats after winning at Bedminster

Cameron Smith, the reigning British Open champion, left an indelible mark on the LIV Golf League event at Trump National Bedminster, not only securing his third LIV Golf title but also propelling his team, Crushers, to the forefront of the LIV Golf Long team standings. With his dazzling performance, Smith showcased his golfing mastery, leaving his competitors trailing behind.

Smith's dominance was on full display as he carded a remarkable three-under-par 68 on the final day, culminating in a 12-under 201 for the tournament.

This stellar performance placed him a staggering seven strokes ahead of his nearest rival, Anirban Lahiri, and an impressive eight strokes ahead of the third-place tie shared by Abraham Ancer, Patrick Reed, and Dean Burmester.

While the tournament kicked off with a few early stumbling blocks for Smith, his unyielding determination and exceptional short game quickly turned the tide in his favor.

Overcoming initial setbacks, he orchestrated a brilliant sequence of five consecutive birdies, underscoring his unwavering focus and remarkable skill.

Expand Tweet

Yet this triumph isn't just about individual excellence; it's also about collective achievement. Ripper GC, the team captained by Smith, clinched the team competition with a stellar 20-under performance.

This victory secured a significant lead over their rivals, Crushers and Stinger, by an impressive margin of 11 strokes.

Cam Smith's individual victory translated into more than just a trophy; it came with a substantial winner's purse of $4 million (A$6.15 million), a testament to his exceptional talent and undeniable impact on the sport.

The LIV Golf League's distinctive team-based format emphasizes the synergy between golfers and their teams. Smith's triumph bore testament to this synergy, as Crushers vaulted ahead in the team standings, surpassing Rangecoats.

This strategic advantage is a reflection of the significance of consistent performances by all members of a team.

Cam Smith's dominance and the exciting golfing journey ahead

Cam Smith's extraordinary journey in 2024 continues to gather momentum as he firmly cements his position as a force to be reckoned with in the LIV Golf standings for the ongoing season.

Cam Smith's recent wins, including his victory in London just last month and now the triumph at Bedminster, underline his prowess and unwavering consistency in the ever-evolving world of golf.

Meanwhile, the legendary Phil Mickelson's challenge in the final round met an untimely end, marred by a par-three eight that effectively dashed his hopes. Finishing the tournament at one-under, Mickelson found himself trailing by 11 shots behind the stellar performance of Cam Smith.

As the LIV Golf League unfolds, the shifting dynamics of the team standings mirror the unpredictable nature of the sport. Crushers' resounding victory not only celebrates their achievements but also reshapes the hierarchy, ushering in a new era of excitement and competition in the golf arena.