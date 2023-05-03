LIV golfers Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson make Forbes' 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 list

Two LIV golfers, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, have made it to the Forbes' 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 list, which was released on May 2, 2023.

Johnson, the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, took the fourth spot with an estimated total earnings of $85.7 million. Mickelson, a veteran golfer, landed at number nine with an estimated total earning of $63.9 million. Let's dive into the reasons behind their success.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson's earnings and reasons behind his success

Dustin Johnson's estimated total earnings of $85.7 million have placed him at the fourth spot on Forbes' list. His impressive earnings can be attributed to his success on the course and his lucrative endorsement deals off it.

In 2022, Johnson won three PGA Tour events and finished second in three others, earning him over $12 million in prize money. He has also been a consistent performer, ranking in the top 10 in the world rankings for over five years.

Apart from his performance on the course, Johnson's endorsement deals have also contributed significantly to his earnings. He has partnerships with companies such as TaylorMade, RBC, and NetJets, among others.

He has also signed a multi-year deal with Adidas, which includes a signature shoe and apparel line. His appeal as a golfer and person has also landed him deals with companies outside the golfing world, such as Hublot Watch and BodyArmor sports drinks.

Phil Mickelson's earnings and his recent accomplishments

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson, a veteran golfer with a career spanning over 30 years, has landed at the ninth spot on Forbes' list with an estimated total earnings of $63.9 million. His recent accomplishments have played a significant role in his earnings.

In 2022, he became the oldest golfer to win a major championship by winning the PGA Championship at the age of 51. This win earned him over $2 million in prize money and put him back in the spotlight as one of the best golfers of all time.

Apart from his win at the PGA Championship, Mickelson has also been a consistent performer on the PGA Tour. He has won 44 events in his career, including five major championships.

His popularity as a golfer and his fan-friendly personality have also earned him endorsement deals with companies such as Callaway Golf, Amgen, and Intrepid Financial Partners.

LIV Golf's role in boosting golfers' earnings and future prospects

LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three

LIV Golf, a new professional golf league, has been instrumental in boosting golfers' earnings and future prospects. The league was launched in 2022 and aims to provide a new platform for professional golfers to compete in.

The league's format is different from traditional golf tournaments, with a team-based competition that includes shot clocks, music, and other entertainment elements.

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are both part of LIV Golf's inaugural season and have benefited from the league's innovative format. LIV Golf offers a significant increase in prize money compared to traditional golf tournaments, with a total prize pool of $100 million.

This increased prize money has contributed significantly to Johnson and Mickelson's earnings. It has made them among the highest-paid athletes not only in golf but in the entire sports world.

