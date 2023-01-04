“LIV players win 3/4 major championships” – Fans share their 2023 LIV Golf predictions

2022 was a huge year for LIV Golf. If they're able to create sustained success and continue as a popular league for a while, it will probably be looked back upon as the year it really got going.

However, 2023 is arguably more important. It is now time for them to prove they are not a flash in the pan. To continue to exist and continue to disrupt the PGA Tour, this is an extremely important year.

They need to secure a TV deal, continue to get talented players and start making more money. All that has to happen this year or it could be the end of the league. The Twitter account asked fans what they predict for the league this year.

Fan predictions for LIV Golf 2023

Fans had a wide variety of predictions for the new league in 2023 after the official Twitter account asked for them.

One Twitter user thinks LIV players will win a lot of major championships this year.

One fan believes Dustin Johnson can win arguably the most impressive major of the year at The Masters. LIV players are allowed to play in it as Augusta National didn't want to be part of the LIV-PGA debate.

Another predicts that Patrick Reed takes home multiple victories this year.

One golf fan had a rather dark prediction for LIV Golf. This is an important year, but this fan is not optimistic that they'll survive.

John Gorman @johngorman1978 @LIVGolfInv LIV to be disolved. No TV deal or moral compass within the game. Adios @LIVGolfInv LIV to be disolved. No TV deal or moral compass within the game. Adios

One fan predicts more talent will come in for LIV Golf and that Cameron Smith, arguably the best golfer LIV landed, will have an incredible year.

Trevor Ralph @TRalph30 @LIVGolfInv Matsuyama and Cantlay make the move. Teams are evened out. Cam Smith leads his team to victory next year and has one of the most special years ever for a golfer as he continues to make it more clear he is the #1 golfer in the world. @LIVGolfInv Matsuyama and Cantlay make the move. Teams are evened out. Cam Smith leads his team to victory next year and has one of the most special years ever for a golfer as he continues to make it more clear he is the #1 golfer in the world.

Another expects this to be the year LIV finally makes it officially.

One thinks this could be the year for one particular golfer.

Some fans are worried that players may back out and try to return to the PGA Tour.

Snooker Loopy @SnookerLoopy14 @LIVGolfInv Someone walks and wants to get back on the PGA Tour. @LIVGolfInv Someone walks and wants to get back on the PGA Tour.

Others hope that OWGR finally recognizes LIV Golf events.

Ball Striker @ArtistGolferJon @LIVGolfInv I'm praying the OWGR wakes up and gives the pros their due points. @LIVGolfInv I'm praying the OWGR wakes up and gives the pros their due points.

One LIV fan believes Phil Mickelson is on his way back to prominence this year.

Others think LIV's top golfers will return to peak form in 2023.

James Agar, Jr. @JTAgar_jr @LIVGolfInv I see Cam and DJ again making waves, I think it will be a big year for Brooks, really think he will round back into form. @LIVGolfInv I see Cam and DJ again making waves, I think it will be a big year for Brooks, really think he will round back into form.

One fan believes the PGA Tour is in for a rude awakening this year.

Marvin Sanguesa @GolfCoachMarv @LIVGolfInv More big name players will join, and the PGA Tour will be forced to find common ground once and for all. @LIVGolfInv More big name players will join, and the PGA Tour will be forced to find common ground once and for all.

Another thinks that new Saudi Arabian soccer league signing Cristiano Ronaldo might attend an event.

Eoin Devlin @EoinGDevlin @LIVGolfInv Cristiano Ronaldo plays one tournament for LIV as part of his new deal @LIVGolfInv Cristiano Ronaldo plays one tournament for LIV as part of his new deal 😂

On the other hand, this fan thinks the Ronaldo signing could have negative effects on the league.

Will Tate @Will_Tate4 @LIVGolfInv You guys fold now that MBS has Ronaldo as his new toy @LIVGolfInv You guys fold now that MBS has Ronaldo as his new toy

Another believes Greg Norman is on his way out as LIV Golf CEO.

KarlKiwi @karlkiwi @LIVGolfInv Greg to be fired, a couple more key signing. Cam Smith to dominate. @LIVGolfInv Greg to be fired, a couple more key signing. Cam Smith to dominate.

But perhaps the boldest prediction of all is that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are coming.

Woods reportedly turned down a $800 billion deal to join LIV and McIlroy has publicly feuded with Norman and nearly everything involved with the new league, so that would be a huge surprise.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

This is arguably a make-or-break year for LIV Golf. Will it go the way many think, with players doing well and the PGA Tour and OWGR being forced to recognize them?

Or will this be the year the startup golf league finally hits the wall and runs out of steam?

Poll : 0 votes