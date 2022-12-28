“Nerdy golf talk amongst pros” – Fans react to Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm’s on course conversation

Tiger Woods is an icon in the game of golf. He's been on the PGA Tour for over 15 years and has become one of the most accomplished golfers of all time. He has more wins than almost anyone and is second only to Jack Nicklaus when it comes to major victories.

John Rahm is one of today's best and brightest stars. He routinely finds himself at the top of the OWGR leaderboard and among the top competitors at any tournament that he competes in.

When those two get together, there's an incredible amount of talent on display. At the DP World Tour, the two got together and talked shop on the green, discussing swing mechanics and many other things.

It is fascinating how the game of golf can feature such different techniques. It is a game with one objective, and to do that, there are certain things players should do, yet everyone's swing and technique differ.

Despite being the elder statesman and far more accomplished than Rahm, Woods was curious about Rahm's technique and how it worked for him.

He would ask Rahm about things that he did when swinging, and Rahm would break down his swing in detail. Woods followed up by asking about the spin the ball gets off of that, and he was pleasantly surprised by the answer.

The two went back and forth, showcasing their love for the game. Woods, despite arguably having one foot out the door in this game, was as eager as ever to learn about his counterparts and how Rahm does things.

Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm at the Masters

It is perhaps that willingness to listen and to learn from those around him, even those that might be considered inferior, that molded him into perhaps the greatest golfer who ever lived.

Fan reactions to Tiger Woods-Jon Rahm golf discussion

It's not often that two stars of the game like Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm get together and essentially just chat about the game. Valuable knowledge and experience were shared there, and fans of the game and the two players loved to see it.

One commenter felt that the conversation was admittedly nerdy, but still awesome.

Another believes the two demonstrated expert industry knowledge and loves that an icon of the sport was willing to share.

Sam Finn @birdman6290 @DPWorldTour @TigerWoods



And Tiger giving some back and forth to a competitor is incredible @JonRahmpga Fascinating. They’re both so in touch with their swing thoughts, and are such students of the golf swing, they can finish each other’s sentences.And Tiger giving some back and forth to a competitor is incredible @DPWorldTour @TigerWoods @JonRahmpga Fascinating. They’re both so in touch with their swing thoughts, and are such students of the golf swing, they can finish each other’s sentences. And Tiger giving some back and forth to a competitor is incredible

Many fans loved hearing these two go on and on about such a simple topic.

Tom Lippard @lippardtom @DPWorldTour @TigerWoods

Enjoy waking & interacting Visually w Both during Events.

Anything technical I’ll see U guys down the fairway @JonRahmpga It’s an awesome Conversation!Enjoy waking& interacting Visually w Both during Events.Anything technical I’ll see U guys down the fairway @DPWorldTour @TigerWoods @JonRahmpga It’s an awesome Conversation! Enjoy waking 🚶 & interacting Visually w Both during Events. Anything technical I’ll see U guys down the fairway 😂

One Twitter user didn't know a single thing they talked about, but loved it anyway.

Another user echoed that sentiment.

One fan called the interaction wholesome.

Many noted that it was very nice of Woods to try and help his opponent on the way out of the game.

Nigel @kirkman56 @DPWorldTour @TigerWoods @JonRahmpga What a star Tiger is taking time to try and coach John Rahm brilliant @DPWorldTour @TigerWoods @JonRahmpga What a star Tiger is taking time to try and coach John Rahm brilliant

Others marveled at their knowledge.

Fans clearly love seeing these two talk shop. Rahm is one of the most popular up-and-coming stars in the game, having finished the year ranked number five after being ranked first at the end of last year.

Tiger Woods is a historic figure for the game and is careening towards retirement, but he's already a legend. The two of them obviously make for great conversation.

Poll : 0 votes