Jon Rahm tops power rankings at Hero World Challenge, here’s a look at the golfer’s year

Jon Rahm was named atop the Hero World Challenge's rankings by the Golf Channel. The golfer had an exceptional year as he cemented himself as one of the top golfers in the world and this ranking proves that.

Here's the full ranking, with the golfer sitting above all his Hero World Challenge counterparts:

Rahm Scottie Scheffler Tony Finau Tom Kim Tommy Fleetwood Collin Morikawa Max Homa Billy Horschel Justin Thomas Viktor Hovland

There's a lot of talent on this list, including current world number two golfer Scottie Scheffler, who spent 30 weeks at number one this year, too.

Rahm had an incredible year to warrant his place atop the list. He's currently ranked number five in the world.

The golfer's best result this season was a fourth-place finish in the CJ Cup in South Carolina. He didn't have any wins or any other top-10 finishes, but he does have seven wins to his name in his career.

Rahm ended last season as the world's top-ranked golfer, so he has stumbled a bit since then. However, losing the top spot but remaining in the top five after a full year is very impressive.

It may not have been the year the former world number one had in mind, but most golfers would love to be where he sits today. And though the Hero World Challenge's power rankings aren't in any way an official metric, it is still impressive to be named the best of the best.

Jon Rahm joins TGL with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Rahm's placement atop the power rankings isn't the only big news he's been involved in lately. He is reportedly joining TGL, a new tech-based golf league that Tiger Woods is involved with.

He tweeted:

"I'm excited to join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in TGL. As soon as I learned about the league, I was in! It will be great being a part of something that combines my interest in tech with the opportunity to introduce golf to a broader global audience."

This golf league, unlike LIV Golf, is not intended to compete with or disrupt the PGA Tour. Instead, it's a fun option and a new way to experience the game.

Their mission is to fuse advanced technology into the game. There's so much available in ball tracking, speed testing and all the technology that goes into the metrics and estimates seen on golf broadcasts all the time.

The Masters - Final Round

Woods and McIlroy aim to put that to use and start a league that doesn't have to physically play golf to play the sport.

Right now, after Rahm has officially joined, there are only 14 slots available. Those will likely go very quickly since the most popular golfer on the planet is involved. There will eventually be six teams with three golfers each on them.

The league is expected to play on Monday nights and will have a 15-match regular season followed by a playoff.

