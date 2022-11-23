Rory McIlroy is not playing in the Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge is set to kick off, but world number one golfer Rory McIlroy will not be in the field.
He and Patrick Cantlay are two of the most prominent golfers not included in the field right now since they are both ranked in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings.
Cameron Smith isn't playing because he's not allowed to since he joined LIV Golf, and PGA Tour events don't like to include those golfers, but McIlroy is not being left out for the same reason.
McIlroy has been clear about his stance on LIV Golf and its members, so he'll probably never be left out of the field for any such reason.
The world's top-ranked golfer has not specified a reason for not participating as of now. He may just want to take a break before ramping back up again.
He's not being excluded as he's the top golfer in the world and would likely be invited to any and all events as a result.
Since he will not be participating in the Hero World Challenge, fans can look forward to seeing him at Capital One's The Match.
There, he will compete alongside Hero World Challenge host Tiger Woods against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
That is slated to be held on December 10. It will be streamed on television as always, as The Match has become a very popular celebrity golf match over the years. It most recently featured NFL stars pitted against one another.
If McIlroy is out, who is playing in Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge?
Here's who is playing the challenge:
- Scottie Scheffler, USA
- Billy Horschel, USA
- Xander Schauffele, USA
- Cameron Young, USA
- Jon Rahm, Spain
- Sungjae Im, South Korea
- Justin Thomas, USA
- Max Homa, USA
- Collin Morikawa, USA
- Tom Kim, South Korea
- Matt Fitzpatrick, England
- Shane Lowry, Ireland
- Viktor Hovland, Norway
- Corey Conners, Canada
- Sam Burns, USA
- Tiger Woods, Tournament Host
- Jordan Spieth, USA
- Kevin Kisner, Tournament exemption
- Tony Finau, USA
- Tommy Fleetwood, Tournament exemption
Among them, Jon Rahm is the betting favorite to take home the trophy, according to Covers:
- Rahm +600
- Scheffler +800
- Finau +1100
- Schauffele +1100
- Thomas +1100
- Fitzpatrick +1400
- Hovland +1400
- Burns +1600
- Im +1600
- Lowry +1800
- Fleetwood +1800
- Morikawa +2000
- Spieth +2000
- Young +2000
- Homa +2500
- Kim +2500
- Matsuyama +2800
- Horschel +3500
- Woods +3500
- Kisner +6000
McIlroy would probably be one of the favorites if he was playing in this tournament.