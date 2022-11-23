Rory McIlroy is not playing in the Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge is set to kick off, but world number one golfer Rory McIlroy will not be in the field.

He and Patrick Cantlay are two of the most prominent golfers not included in the field right now since they are both ranked in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Cameron Smith isn't playing because he's not allowed to since he joined LIV Golf, and PGA Tour events don't like to include those golfers, but McIlroy is not being left out for the same reason.

McIlroy has been clear about his stance on LIV Golf and its members, so he'll probably never be left out of the field for any such reason.

The world's top-ranked golfer has not specified a reason for not participating as of now. He may just want to take a break before ramping back up again.

He's not being excluded as he's the top golfer in the world and would likely be invited to any and all events as a result.

Since he will not be participating in the Hero World Challenge, fans can look forward to seeing him at Capital One's The Match.

DP World Tour Championship - Day Four

There, he will compete alongside Hero World Challenge host Tiger Woods against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

That is slated to be held on December 10. It will be streamed on television as always, as The Match has become a very popular celebrity golf match over the years. It most recently featured NFL stars pitted against one another.

If McIlroy is out, who is playing in Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge?

Here's who is playing the challenge:

Scottie Scheffler, USA

Billy Horschel, USA

Xander Schauffele, USA

Cameron Young, USA

Jon Rahm, Spain

Sungjae Im, South Korea

Justin Thomas, USA

Max Homa, USA

Collin Morikawa, USA

Tom Kim, South Korea

Matt Fitzpatrick, England

Shane Lowry, Ireland

Viktor Hovland, Norway

Corey Conners, Canada

Sam Burns, USA

Tiger Woods, Tournament Host

Jordan Spieth, USA

Kevin Kisner, Tournament exemption

Tony Finau, USA

Tommy Fleetwood, Tournament exemption

Among them, Jon Rahm is the betting favorite to take home the trophy, according to Covers:

Rahm +600

Scheffler +800

Finau +1100

Schauffele +1100

Thomas +1100

Fitzpatrick +1400

Hovland +1400

Burns +1600

Im +1600

Lowry +1800

Fleetwood +1800

Morikawa +2000

Spieth +2000

Young +2000

Homa +2500

Kim +2500

Matsuyama +2800

Horschel +3500

Woods +3500

Kisner +6000

McIlroy would probably be one of the favorites if he was playing in this tournament.

