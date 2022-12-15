“It is the aura he has around him” – F1 racer Carlos Sainz says he is nervous about meeting Tiger Woods 

Tiger Woods is impressive to almost everyone, including other world-class athletes. Carlos Sainz, a top-tier Formula One driver, is a good example. Woods is more than impressive to him. He's an icon, and despite Sainz being famous in his own right, he's nervous about meeting the pro golfer.

Sainz is an avid golfer himself, but Woods is on another level. He believes that the most impressive aspect of the star golfer is that he's had so many off-the-field issues, and everyone still loves him.

According to The Sports Rush, Sainz said:

“It is the aura he has around him, the charisma... Tell me an athlete that has this aura. No one."

Woods cheated on his wife for many years and ruined their marriage. He crashed his car multiple times and has generally not been the best role model. Despite that, the world still revered him, and most people wanted to see him do well, Sainz included.

At 46 and well past his prime, he's still beloved despite all of those glaring issues because he was simply that good. He's one of the best golfers of all time, and to Sainz's credit, that certainly does carry an unprecedented aura and charisma.

The F1 star also mentioned that he idolizes Woods for changing the game of golf. There has never been a player like Tiger Woods, and there never will be again. Golf is better for that, and Sainz is a fan because of it.

How did Tiger Woods do at Capital One's The Match?

The Match this year featured Tiger Woods teaming up with world number one golfer Rory McIlroy to face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for charity.

The event raised a ton of money and was supposed to be a triumphant return to competition for Woods. Unfortunately, even paired with the top-ranked golfer in the world, he was no match for Thomas and Spieth.

Tiger Woods with Rory McIlroy

They took the event by a score of 3&2. The duo, ranked eighth and 14th in the world, respectively, took it to Woods and McIlroy early and often. It was a dominant showing for the duo and a bit of a dud for Woods.

He's not ranked in the World Rankings and doesn't compete full-time, so there's no real expectation for him.

He's done what he's going to do in the game of golf, things no one else or very few have ever done, and his time is nearing an end. That's fine because it was a run that inspired so many across the world, including Carlos Sainz.

