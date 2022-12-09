“I just want him to enjoy” - Tiger Woods and son Charlie in first interview together

Tiger and Charlie woods might eventually make up one of the most talented father-son duos that the world of sports has ever seen. When Charlie turns pro, he'll set out to be the best he can be. If he's anywhere near as successful as his father, he'll be one of the greats.

Before that happens, Charlie is learning the game very quickly and is growing up fast. He competes with and alongside his father and recently, for the first time, the two were interviewed together.

Tiger's role on the golf course has changed. He's still the same fiery competitor, but he has a new role in that- a coach and mentor to his son. Tiger said in the interview, per the PGA Tour:

“I just want him to enjoy whatever he’s doing. I’m supporting him wherever he wants to go, and obviously providing opportunities for that direction. As a parent, our job and responsibility is to provide opportunity and support. It’s been fun that he’s taken a passion to something that I’ve enjoyed.”

He added:

“It’s hard to describe, because it’s so amazing to be able to be with Charlie out there and fight through it together and do it as a team. Just the fact that he earned his way into the event by shooting the lowest round he’s ever shot.

"To go out there and play the way he did. Obviously, lots of lessons learned but I think overall the big picture is he thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun for both of us.”

The pro golfer also admitted that he tries to mess with his son on the course and get him off his game:

“If I can get into his head, that means someone else can get into his head. It's going to get to a point where I can't get into his head, and then no one else can get in there either.”

It is a similar tactic his own father, Earl Woods, used on him many years ago. Tiger is adopting many of the same tactics. Might they work the same way they did on him?

What did Charlie Woods say in his first interview with his father?

Charlie was asked about his performance at the tournament, and he replied saying:

“The biggest thing was just clean up the big numbers. That’s the main thing. Get the misses tighter, practice more. Just have fun.”

He also teased his father about his caddie role, saying:

“He forgot my putter a few times. That’s really it.”

Ironically, Tiger also told Charlie not to mirror his swing. Many aspiring golfers want to be just like Woods, but he told his own son not to emulate his swing- instead, he should emulate current world number one Rory McIlroy:

“Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s. Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever.”

The 150th Open - Previews

McIlroy may not yet be considered in the same air as Woods is, but the older golfer considers him the model when it comes to swinging a golf club.

All quotes via PGATour.com.

