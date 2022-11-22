“Can the kid play on his own..” – Fans react to a Reddit image of Tiger and Charlie Woods training early in the day

Tiger Woods has raised his son Charlie up in the game of golf. Much like his father, the young golfer is already excelling at the young age of 13. He's well on his way to becoming an excellent professional if and when he decides to pursue that career.

His father has played a crucial role in that. He's taught him, taken him to tournaments and even played with him, whether as a teammate or as a caddie.

A recent photo surfaced on Reddit showcasing the father-son duo at work early in the morning, with Tiger running caddie for his son.

Caddie Network @CaddieNetwork (📸: Reddit) Caddie Tiger Woods: Clocking In for Another Shift(📸: Reddit) Caddie Tiger Woods: Clocking In for Another Shift 👀❤️ (📸: Reddit) https://t.co/ylFM3RQ4Kf

Twitter users saw this photo and had mixed reactions. One just wants to see the younger golfer play on his own without the help and perhaps pressure of his father's presence.

Carsley Golf @CarsleyGolf @CaddieNetwork Can the kid play on his own.. with out dad @CaddieNetwork Can the kid play on his own.. with out dad

This user is not sure if Charlie can truly grasp the game if he has help at every turn.

Carsley Golf @CarsleyGolf @carlanettles @CaddieNetwork on the practice tee.. yes.. but figuring out how to deal with on the course conditions is the fun of golf.. individual sport.. if dad has to tell him what club and make every decision... is he learning the game.. @carlanettles @CaddieNetwork on the practice tee.. yes.. but figuring out how to deal with on the course conditions is the fun of golf.. individual sport.. if dad has to tell him what club and make every decision... is he learning the game..

Another thinks Tiger's help can't be understated.

One user thought Charlie would be just like his father one day.

Others believe that this may be what Tiger's father did for him, which ultimately formed one of the greatest golfers of all time.

James Shadduck @JamesShadduck @CaddieNetwork We weren't there watching Earl with Tiger. I suspect that this is what Tiger knows.. it worked once @CaddieNetwork We weren't there watching Earl with Tiger. I suspect that this is what Tiger knows.. it worked once

Another user thinks the picture is excellent.

A sentiment with which one other follower agrees.

Others believe that Charlie is on the championship track thanks to outings like this.

The father-son duo could end up being one of the most prolific in all sports if this keeps up.

When can Charlie Woods officially follow in his father's footsteps?

The young golfer is only 13, turning 14 in a few months. He's an excellent golfer, but he's still a good way away from being a professional in both age and skill level.

PNC Championship - Final Round

Despite his prolific start, he still has a lot of climbing to do. The PGA Tour's age limit is 18, which was changed in early 2000s after a few 17-year-olds, including Kevin Na, tried to turn pro too early.

That means it will be at least four years and a few months until Woods even has the option to turn pro. Most golfers don't even do so as soon as possible, which means it will possibly be an even longer wait.

His father wasn't a pro until the age of 21, which may have improved his play. That would make it a route Charlie is very likely to take.

How much longer will Tiger Woods be an active golfer?

As with all father-son athletic duos (like LeBron James and his son), as the father continues playing and getting older and the child gets closer to professional age, people wonder if they'll get the chance to compete in the same league at the same time.

With the Woods', that's not exactly likely. As mentioned, Charlie has at least four more years until he's a pro and it doesn't seem like Tiger, with his myriad of health issues, will play that long.

He doesn't compete all that often now, so he may be able to elongate his career, but even then it would be a stretch.

