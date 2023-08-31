LPGA Portland Classic 2023 : How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio and more

The LPGA Tour returns to the scenic Pacific Northwest for the highly anticipated LPGA Portland Classic 2023. This time-honored event stands as one of the longest-running non-major tournaments on the 2023 golf calendar.

The Portland Classic will tee off on August 31 at the Macan Course of Columbia Edgewater Country Club, setting the stage for four days of riveting golf.

With a purse of $1.5 million up for grabs, players are not only vying for a significant financial reward, but also valuable Race to the CME Globe points.

As the LPGA season approaches its climax, the CME Group Tour Championship looms ever closer, making these points all the more crucial. This tournament marks the ninth consecutive LPGA event in as many weeks.

LPGA Portland Classic 2023 schedule and timings

Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland (Image via Getty)

Dates: August 31 to September 3, 2023

Venue: Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland

Here's a breakdown of the schedule for the event (all times Eastern Time):

Thursday, August 31: Round 1: 6-9 pm

Friday, September 1: Round 2: 6-9 pm

Saturday, September 2: Round 3: 6-9 pm

Sunday, September 3: Round 4: 6-9 pm

Where to watch the LPGA Portland Classic 2023?

TV: The LPGA Portland Classic 2023 will be telecasted live on the Golf Channel for all four days of the event.

Live Streaming: Peacock will offer online streaming, ensuring that fans have various avenues to tune in.

Airtimes: Golf enthusiasts can also keep track of weekly LPGA airtimes through the WatchSports app.

International TV distribution

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Belgium/Netherlands: Telenet/Ziggo Sport

Canada: Golf Channel

Czech Republic / Romania / Hungary: Golf Channel CZ

China: Guangdong Golf Channel

France: Golf Channel France

Germany/Austria/Switzerland: DAZN

Hong Kong: PCCW

India: FanCode

Iceland: SYN

Indonesia: MOLA

Japan: WOWOW

Korea: JTBC

Latin America: Discovery (golf.tv)

Malaysia/Brunei: Astro

Middle East: Starzplay

Myanmar: Skynet

New Zealand: Sky

Poland: Golf Channel Poland

Portugal: Sport TV

Philippines: Elite Sports

Scandinavia: NENT

Singapore: Starhub

South Africa: SuperSport

Spain: Movistar

Taiwan: Sportcast

Thailand: Golf Channel Thailand

United Kingdom: Sky

United States: Golf Channel/Peacock

Vietnam: VTVCab

(Ex) Yugoslavia: IKO