LPGA Portland Classic: Exploring last year's result and past champions explored

The Portland Classic delivered an exciting final round at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club, where lead changes and intense competition kept fans on the edge of their seats. The battle for the championship was fierce, with the crown ultimately being claimed by Andrea Lee, securing her first-ever LPGA Tour victory at -19.

Lee's journey to the top was marked by determination and skill. Starting the day at -13, she weathered early challenges, recovering from two bogeys with birdies on holes five, six, and seven. As the leaderboard fluctuated throughout the day, Lee's birdie spree on the back nine and adept handling of Columbia Edgewater's par-5s solidified her position as a frontrunner.

Andrea Lee at the AmazingCre Portland Classic 2022 (Image via Getty)

Despite a hiccup on the par-4 17th hole, where a fairway divot caused a setback, Lee's sand save and composed demeanor on the final hole secured her a two-stroke victory. The Ecuadorian contender, Daniela Darquea, applied pressure with a birdie on the 18th, finishing at -18, but Lee's calm focus on her game plan clinched her the title.

Lee's win was a culmination of hard work, dedication, and a dream realized. After facing challenges on the LPGA Tour and a trying 2021 season, she persevered to claim victory on the Epson Tour in 2022 and followed it up with a triumph at the Portland Classic last year. This season, Lee's form has been on an upward trajectory, with notable top-20 finishes and a spot on her first Solheim Cup team.

A showdown of golf's elite at the LPGA Portland Classic

As the Portland Classic approaches, the field will feature a lineup of past champions who have thrived on the Columbia Edgewater layout. Brooke Henderson, a two-time champion in 2015 and 2016, is known for capitalizing on familiar environments. Georgia Hall, the 2020 winner, carries momentum with multiple top finishes this season, while Hannah Green, the 2019 champion, remains a consistent contender.

Hannah Green at the Cambia Portland Classic 2019 (Image via Getty)

Stacy Lewis, Marina Alex, and others bring their championship pedigree to the tournament. Henderson's recent runner-up finish at The Amundi Evian Championship highlights her competitiveness, and Hall's back-to-back runner-up results and additional top-10 finishes underscore her prowess.

Green, fresh off a victory at the JM Eagle LA Championship, arrives with confidence, securing a T4 finish at the CPKC Women's Open. With a roster of seasoned winners, the LPGA Portland Classic promises to be an intense battle among golf's elite.

In summary, the LPGA Portland Classic not only celebrates Andrea Lee's remarkable journey but also welcomes a lineup of past champions poised to showcase their skills once again. As the event unfolds at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club, golf enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing a captivating competition and a testament to the enduring spirit of these exceptional athletes.