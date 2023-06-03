Who is Marina Alex? Everything you need to know about the American LPGA golfer

Marina Alex is an American golfer playing at the LPGA's Mizuho Americas Open, which is underway in Jersey City from June 1 to 4. Two rounds of the tournament have concluded and Alex finished at 32nd position in a six-way tie alongside Jenny Shin, Hae Ran Ryu, Maja Stark, Lauren Coughlin, Pornanong Phatlum, and Chella Choi.

She started the second round with a birdie and then went on to make two more birdies on the 3rd and 4th holes. Alex carded nine birdies and one bogey on Friday to wrap up with a score of 64 and remain tied in 32nd place. However, Alex struggled with her game in the first round when she finished with a score of +8.

Speaking to the media about her game in the second round, Marina Alex said:

"I played as horribly as I could play it yesterday, so I think I learned every place not to. It's a tricky course, and honestly, it required on my end probably a little bit more prep going into yesterday. I made some dumb decisions off tees that cost me like a bunch of shots.

"I learned from that today, and then I just kind of got off to a really good, solid start, and luckily the momentum just kept going in my favor."

Marina Alex's professional career

Marina Alex was born on August 2, 1990, in Wayne, New Jersey. She started her golfing journey at a very young age. She played interscholastic golf at Wayne Hills High School and won two state titles in 2007 and 2008.

During her college career while studying at Vanderbilt University, Alex won the 2010 SEC Championship. She had also qualified for the US Women's Open during her amateur career but missed the cut.

After her successful amateur career, Marina Alex turned pro in 2012 and played at the NCAA Championship and then competed on the Symetra Tour from 2012 to 2013.

Although Alex did not win a title on the Symetra tour, her best finish was recorded at the 2013 Four Winds Invitational when she settled for second position and finished third in the money list, earning the LPGA Tour card for the 2014 season.

Marina Alex has won two professional events in her career. She registered her first LPGA tour victory at the 2018 Cambia Portland Classic and then won the Palos Verdes Championship in 2022.

Alex has played in all the major events, with a best finish record at the Women's British Open in 2014.

LPGA's Mizuho Americas Open Round 3 tee times

The third round of LPGA's Mizuho Americas Open will start at 9:22 am ET, with Sarah Schmelzel and Hyo Joon Jang taking the first shot of the day.

Here are the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open Round 3 tee times (ET):

09:22 AM: Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joon Jang

09:33 AM: Nasa Hataoka, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

09:33 AM: Ruoning Yin, Allisen Corpuz

09:44 AM: Albane Valenzuela, Stephanie Kyriacou

09:55 AM: Frida Kinhult, Sung Hyun Park, Wichanee Meechai

10:06 AM: Mel Reid, Mariajo Uribe, Ashleigh Buhai

10:17 AM: Perrine Delacour, Stephanie Meadow

10:28 AM: Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom

10:39 AM: Megan Khang, Andrea Lee

10:50 AM: Maddie Szeryk, Alison Lee

11:01 AM: Lucy Li, In Kyung Kim

11:12 AM: Pornanong Phatlum, Chella Choi

11:23 AM: Maja Stark, Lauren Coughlin

11:34 AM: Jenny Shin, Hae Ran Ryu

11:45 AM: Emma Talley, Marina Alex

11:56 AM: Yuka Saso, Ayaka Furue

12:07 PM: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Jasmine Suwannapura

12:18 PM: Yan Liu, Danielle Kang

12:29 PM: Grace Kim, Esther Henseleit

12:40 PM: Charley Hull,, Gaby Lopez

12:51 PM: Carlota Ciganda, Yuna Nishimura

01:02 PM: Anna Nordqvist, Jaravee Boonchant

01:13 PM: Amy Yang, Lauren Hartlage

01:24 PM: Sei Young Kim, Leona Maguire

01:35 PM: Angel Yin, Jennifer Kupcho

01:46 PM: Eun-Hee Ji, Bronte Law

01:57 PM: Atthaya Thitikul, Aditi Ashok

02:08 PM: Rose Zhang, Brooke M. Henderson

02:19 PM: Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko

02:30 PM: Minjee Lee, Cheyenne Knight

