LPGA’s 2023 Lotte Championship: Full field and odds explored 

The LPGA Tour returns this week with the 2023 Lotte Championship. The event will see the ladies' circuit head to Hawaii as a lead-in to the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season. The event, held at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, will tee off on Wednesday, April 12.
The 2023 Lotte Championship will feature a 70-player field headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue and Hyo Joo Kim, among others. The event, coming just a week ahead of the Chevron Championship, will not have top names like Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda participating. Several golfers have decided to take the week off to get ready for the upcoming major.
2023 Lotte Championship field and odds
With a limited field, the LPGA 2023 Lotte Championship is expected to be a tight competition. According to the betting odds released, Hyo Joo Kim comes in as the favorite. The golfer has recorded three top-10s in her last three outings and comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds for the event.
Georgia Hall is the next-best contender on the Lotte Championship field at 8-to-1. She is followed by Celine Boutier and Nasa Hataoka, both at 9-to-1 odds. Meanwhile, Brooke Henderson, who has already won this year, is also up there on the LPGA event’s odds list.
Here is the complete odds list for the 2023 Lotte Championship field (as per GNN):
- Hyo Joo Kim - 700
- Georgia Hall - 800
- Celine Boutier - 900
- Nasa Hataoka - 900
- Brooke Henderson - 1200
- Ayaka Furue - 1400
- Hae Ran Ryu - 1400
- Hye Jin Choi - 1800
- Lucy Li - 2500
- Allisen Corpuz - 2800
- In Gee Chun - 2800
- Hinako Shibuno - 3000
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard - 3000
- Aditi Ashok - 5000
- Marina Alex - 5000
- Minami Katsu - 5000
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap - 5000
- Ryann O'Toole - 5500
- Lizette Salas - 6000
- Emily Pedersen - 6600
- Stacy Lewis - 6600
- Perrine Delacour - 7000
- Azahara Munoz - 8000
- Esther Henseleit - 8000
- Frida Kinhult - 8000
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 8000
- Yuna Nishimura - 8000
- Celine Borge - 10000
- Hyo Joon Jang - 10000
- Lauren Coughlin - 10000
- Manon De Roey - 10000
- Pernilla Lindberg - 10000
- Xiaowen Yin - 10000
- Yealimi Noh - 10000
- Maude Aimee Leblanc - 11000
- Anne Van Dam - 12500
- Annie Park - 12500
- Brittany Altomare - 12500
- Bronte Law - 12500
- Grace Kim - 12500
- Jaravee Boonchant - 12500
- Jasmine Suwannapura - 12500
- Jennifer Song - 12500
- Ruixin Liu - 12500
- Sarah Schmelzel - 12500
- Stephanie Kyriacou - 12500
- Stephanie Meadow - 12500
- Wei Ling Hsu - 12500
- Amy Olson - 15000
- Caroline Inglis - 15000
- Dana Fall - 15000
- Erika Hara - 15000
- Jennifer Chang - 15000
- Magdalena Simmermacher - 15000
- Mi Hyang Lee - 15000
- Paula Reto - 15000
- Yu Liu - 15000
- Bailey Tardy - 17500
- Kiira Riihijarvi - 17500
- Laura Wearn - 17500
- Sung Hyun Park - 17500
- You Min Hwang - 17500
- Arpichaya Yubol - 20000
- Gina Kim - 20000
- Karis Davidson - 20000
- Lauren Stephenson - 20000
- Maddie Szeryk - 20000
- Mel Reid - 20000
- Paula Creamer - 20000
- Yaeeun Hong - 20000