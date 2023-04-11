LPGA’s 2023 Lotte Championship: Full field and odds explored 

The LPGA Tour returns this week with the 2023 Lotte Championship. The event will see the ladies' circuit head to Hawaii as a lead-in to the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season. The event, held at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, will tee off on Wednesday, April 12.

The 2023 Lotte Championship will feature a 70-player field headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Ayaka Furue and Hyo Joo Kim, among others. The event, coming just a week ahead of the Chevron Championship, will not have top names like Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda participating. Several golfers have decided to take the week off to get ready for the upcoming major.

2023 Lotte Championship field and odds

With a limited field, the LPGA 2023 Lotte Championship is expected to be a tight competition. According to the betting odds released, Hyo Joo Kim comes in as the favorite. The golfer has recorded three top-10s in her last three outings and comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds for the event.

Georgia Hall is the next-best contender on the Lotte Championship field at 8-to-1. She is followed by Celine Boutier and Nasa Hataoka, both at 9-to-1 odds. Meanwhile, Brooke Henderson, who has already won this year, is also up there on the LPGA event’s odds list.

Here is the complete odds list for the 2023 Lotte Championship field (as per GNN):

Hyo Joo Kim - 700

Georgia Hall - 800

Celine Boutier - 900

Nasa Hataoka - 900

Brooke Henderson - 1200

Ayaka Furue - 1400

Hae Ran Ryu - 1400

Hye Jin Choi - 1800

Lucy Li - 2500

Allisen Corpuz - 2800

In Gee Chun - 2800

Hinako Shibuno - 3000

Pauline Roussin Bouchard - 3000

Aditi Ashok - 5000

Marina Alex - 5000

Minami Katsu - 5000

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap - 5000

Ryann O'Toole - 5500

Lizette Salas - 6000

Emily Pedersen - 6600

Stacy Lewis - 6600

Perrine Delacour - 7000

Azahara Munoz - 8000

Esther Henseleit - 8000

Frida Kinhult - 8000

Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 8000

Yuna Nishimura - 8000

Celine Borge - 10000

Hyo Joon Jang - 10000

Lauren Coughlin - 10000

Manon De Roey - 10000

Pernilla Lindberg - 10000

Xiaowen Yin - 10000

Yealimi Noh - 10000

Maude Aimee Leblanc - 11000

Anne Van Dam - 12500

Annie Park - 12500

Brittany Altomare - 12500

Bronte Law - 12500

Grace Kim - 12500

Jaravee Boonchant - 12500

Jasmine Suwannapura - 12500

Jennifer Song - 12500

Ruixin Liu - 12500

Sarah Schmelzel - 12500

Stephanie Kyriacou - 12500

Stephanie Meadow - 12500

Wei Ling Hsu - 12500

Amy Olson - 15000

Caroline Inglis - 15000

Dana Fall - 15000

Erika Hara - 15000

Jennifer Chang - 15000

Magdalena Simmermacher - 15000

Mi Hyang Lee - 15000

Paula Reto - 15000

Yu Liu - 15000

Bailey Tardy - 17500

Kiira Riihijarvi - 17500

Laura Wearn - 17500

Sung Hyun Park - 17500

You Min Hwang - 17500

Arpichaya Yubol - 20000

Gina Kim - 20000

Karis Davidson - 20000

Lauren Stephenson - 20000

Maddie Szeryk - 20000

Mel Reid - 20000

Paula Creamer - 20000

Yaeeun Hong - 20000

