"Lucas Glover in these unbreathable pants," - When Paige Spiranac called for modernizing golf's dress code

Paige Spiranac often makes waves on the internet with bold outfits on the greens. She talks about her dress choices over the years in her interviews. However, back in 2023, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, she talked about wearing comfortable clothes while playing golf.

Paige Spiranac made her point clear while mentioning Lucas Glover's uncomfortable pants, which made headlines back in 2023. Speaking of Glover, Spiranac said:

"They're out there. Poor Lucas Glover in these unbreathable pants, sweating like crazy. And I'm like, let's dress like athletes."

In her interview, Paige Spiranac referred to Lucas Glover's sweaty struggle with his clothing during the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship in 2023. But that was a memorable outing for the American golfer.

Although his pants were covered in sweat during the match, his performance stood out as he managed to secure the title by defeating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.

During the game back then, a commentator hilariously said (via Yahoo Sports):

“I feel Glover should be allowed to change pants."

Lucas Glover at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty

In the same interview, she talked about her clothing choices on the greens. She spoke about wearing comfortable clothes, saying:

"I was a gymnast before I switched into golf, and so I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that's just what you wear when you're wearing a leotard and you're competing."

"And so when I switched into golf, I wore what was in my closet, which was workout clothes. I consider myself an athlete. I consider people who play golf — which is a hot take to some — athletes who play golf," she added.

Paige Spiranac was a gymnast before she switched her career path and started golfing. At the age of 12, she unfortunately broke her kneecap, and because of that, she couldn't continue her gymnastics journey and switched paths.

When Paige Spiranac reflected on the change in "fashion" of golf

In one of her interviews in 2023, Paige Spiranac reflected on the change in the fashion in golf over the years. She called it a "big part" of "growing the game."

She said (via the New York Post):

"They’ll have really intense discussions over if they should wear shorts or pants or a blade collar or a real collar and I’m just out here just in tank tops or spandex and people are like ‘What are you doing?’ But I love it. But we’re starting to see that change and fashion is a big part of growing the game and it’s moving in the right direction.”

Paige Spiranac played golf at the professional level and even won one event back in 2016. She defeated Hannah O'Sullivan to win her one and only professional tournament and later made a switch in her career and ventured into modeling and content creation.

