Ludvig Aberg wins the Omega European Masters in stunning fashion and confirms captain’s pick for Ryder Cup team

Ludvig Aberg is on his way to Rome as a part of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team after winning the Omega European Masters. The Swedish rookie catapulted to a two shot win at the European Masters late on Sunday. By securing the win he also confirmed his place in the Ryder Cup team.

The captain's picks are all set to be announced on Monday, and Ludvig Aberg has claimed his stake in his very first pro year. He shocked European Masters winner Matt Fitzpatrick by picking up four consecutive birdies from holes 14 to 17 during the fourth round.

Ludvig Aberg turned pro only this June, moving on from being two time best player in collegiate golf. With this win, Aberg has definitely caught the eye of European Team captain Luke Donald.

"I figured a win would put me in a good position. Honestly, I've done a pretty good job of not thinking about it too much," he said via ESPN.

Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick look forward to 2023 European Ryder Cup team

Aberg picked up his first win just 75 days after turning pro, which is pretty special for any golfer. Fitzpatrick finished second in the European Masters, but also secured a place on the Ryder Cup team via the World Points list.

"It's a pretty surreal feeling, to be honest," Aberg said. "I always had that [feeling] that I could do it. I started the day three back, I knew Matt was playing well so I needed to put a big score up. Felt I was playing pretty well all day, just wasn’t making any putts. Got it going on the back nine.”

The European Team is shaping up to be a strong one. With Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy all set to lead the team, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton have also confirmed their spots through qualification.

With the addition of the likes of Aberg, Fitzpatrick and potential candidates like Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry, the European team will give tough competition to the US team at the Ryder Cup that is set to be held between September 30 and October 2 in Rome.