Luke Donald cautions Ryder Cup team that not everyone may play all five sessions in Rome

Luke Donald understands that in team events, you have to look at the big picture. No one player is more important than the other, because everyone has to serve the common cause. With this in mind, he has already announced that he will manage his team on an as-needed basis and that not everyone will play all the time.

The captain of the European team for the Ryder Cup explained that his idea is to keep all the players as fresh as possible. This is motivated by the fact that the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue of the event, is a physically demanding course.

Luke Donald said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

"It is something we've talked about and discussed with a few players who you'd think would play five and we’ve had conversations with them about what they might be expecting for the week."

"Adrenaline is a big thing in the Ryder Cup so if you asked them to play five they would want to play five. But you've got to think about Sunday and the singles because that is 12 points out of the 28. You want some freshness, it is going to be a tiring golf course, could be quite warm."

"Those are things that we've constantly thought about over the past few months and we'll have to decide and make some of those decisions based on play on Friday and Saturday. It is a possibility that some guys who are used to playing five might not play five. They understand the rationale behind it."

Luke Donald also floated the possibility of pooling caddies. He plans to set up a relay system so that caddies only run the course once a day, regardless of whether players have to go out with a different caddy than they are used to.

Why is Luke Donald concerned about the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club?

Luke Donald has already held a practice session with the European Ryder Cup team at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club and understands the conditions at the venue.

Donald is not the only one preparing for the physically demanding conditions. American vice-captain Stewart Cink also voiced his reservations.

"It's the most physically demanding Cup course I've ever seen," Cink said (as per the Daily Mail).

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club was founded in the 1980s and has two courses. The 'Course Campionato' (Championship Course) measures 6,937 yards and is par 72.

It combines two characteristics that make it a physically demanding course. The first is the undulating terrain, which makes the 2023 Ryder Cup course very challenging.

The second is the temperature, which is typical of the Mediterranean region. According to the Accuweather platform, the Ryder Cup weekend in Guidonia, Rome, is expected to see days of abundant sunshine and temperatures between 80.6° and 86° (Fahrenheit).