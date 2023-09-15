"Luke Donald doesn’t think he can play" - Fans react to Adrian Meronk's hot start at the BMW PGA Championship as Ryder Cup picks struggle

Adrian Meronk had a spectacular start in the ongoing 2023 BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in Surrey. Despite shooting a double bogey on the 17th hole, he managed to score a 5 under 65 in the first round and finish tied for fourth position on the leaderboard.

The DP World Tour shared an infographic that had Meronk's scorecard on X (formerly known as Twitter). The post garnered enough attention, which included trolls for the European Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald.

Earlier on the European team selection day, Donald overlooked Adrian Meronk as one of the six potential captain's pick. One of the fans wrote:

"Luke Donald doesn’t think he can play."

Fans were so furious that one of them said that Meronk should have been on the plane to Italy. He later remarked it was "disgraceful" for Luke Donald to overlook him for the European team.

While some fans were disappointed with Nicolai Hojgaard, who is currently nine strokes behind Adrian Meronk. One of the fans wrote:

"Meanwhile Hojgaard is nine shots worse off than Meronk. Awkward dinner for Luke Donald."

Meronk had six top-10 finishes, including two wins, before he entered the field of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. Another fan felt that the Polish golfer was way more consistent than Nicolai Hojgaard.

This fan felt that Adrian Meronk had played better than half of the European team members for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Fans were totally in support of Meronk and that could be seen in the comment section of the DP World Tour's post. Here are some top comments in favor of the Polish Golfer:

NUCLR GOLF shared a comparison post on X, formerly Twitter, which had statistics of Adrian Meronk and Nicolai Hojgaard's first-round play in the ongoing BMW PGA Championship.

Here are some top comments from fans who were in favor of the Polish golfer:

When will Adrian Meronk resume his play at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship?

The first round of the Wentworth Club in Surrey event was suspended after the players found it difficult to play in the extreme darkness. However, only a handful of players are yet to finish their round and will do so on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Adrian Meronk, who had a staggering start and finished on T4 after the first round, will look to continue his momentum as the tournament progresses.

He is paired with Danny Willett and Alexander Bjork for the second round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. They will kickstart their play at 4:25 a.m. ET.

The field of the DP World Tour premier event at the Wentworth Club, Surrey includes all the 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team and their captain Luke Donald.