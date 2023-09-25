Luke Donald reveals $2,000,000,000 NBA icon has ‘tipped the Europeans’ to win Ryder Cup 2023

Michael Jordan has backed the European side for the upcoming Ryder Cup according to captain Luke Donald. The NBA icon who just stepped away from his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets believes in Donald's team over his own country.

The United States has a lot of talent, but the legendary NBA star believes they won't be able to match the Europeans. Donald revealed via The Guardian:

“He tipped the Europeans to win. Take whatever you want out of that one. He is a good friend. He would be very supportive of me having a great experience. I think ultimately he wants the US to win.”

Jordan was known for winning. He went 6-0 in the NBA Finals, securing one of the most successful careers in NBA history. Donald, while perhaps not quite as successful, has the same mentality on winning that made Jordan so iconic. He said:

“I don’t think about losing. You prepare the best you can, you go out and you take care of what you can do and hopefully the winning takes care of itself. I’m very big into controlling what you can control and the processes and all that kind of stuff and the result will take care of itself."

Donald insisted that his team is prepared for battle.

“I have been in the role for 14 months but this has been a two-year process. I had conversations with Paul McGinley on Sunday night at Whistling Straits about what needed to change. We are very prepared and we are very ready.”

The Ryder Cup takes place this weekend. Donald is bringing a talented crew with him to Italy, where he will take on the American side, including:

Rory McIlroy (qualifier)

Jon Rahm (qualifier)

Matt Fitzpatrick (qualifier)

Viktor Hovland (qualifier)

Tyrrell Hatton (qualifier)

Robert MacIntyre (qualifier)

Tommy Fleetwood (selection)

Sepp Straka (selection)

Justin Rose (selection)

Shane Lowry (selection)

Nicolai Hojaard (selection)

Ludvig Aberg (selection)

They will take on the side from Michael Jordan's country USA in the Ryder Cup:

Scottie Scheffler (qualifier)

Wyndham Clark (qualifier)

Brian Harman (qualifier)

Patrick Cantlay (qualifier)

Max Homa (qualifier)

Xander Schauffele (qualifier)

Brooks Koepka (selection)

Jordan Spieth (selection)

Cameron Young (selection)

Collin Morikawa (selection)

Keegan Bradley (selection)

Sam Burns (selection)

Michael Jordan lends backing to Europe in Ryder Cup

Michael Jordan has amassed an estimated net worth of $2 billion, with nearly $100 million coming from his appearances on the court, according to Forbes. He won six titles playing for Chicago Bulls. Therefore, he knows a thing or two about it. He's also quite an avid golfer in retirement, as he is frequently seen on the golf course.

Luke Donald got Michael Jordan's backing

Donald is supremely confident, though. He said:

“We have some superstars. We have a great core of great players and then we have some young guys. The future is bright. Anything is possible with these guys. But saying that, we’re coming off the worst loss we’ve ever had and the Americans are going to be betting favorites."

Donald knows the Americans are good, and he'd never underestimate them. They do have the world number one golfer in Scottie Scheffler, so they are not a team to be underestimated at the Ryder Cup.

Brooks Koepka is in form as well, so Donald and company have a tough road ahead. Michael Jordan, though, believes in them.