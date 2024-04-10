Masters 2024 dark horse picks: 5 golfers with a shot at coveted Green Jacket

The Masters 2024 is all set to start with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 11, at the Augusta National Golf Course. The four-day tournament has been a highlight since its inception in 1934 and several top-ranked players around the globe will tee off at its latest edition.

Winning the Masters is the dream for the players as it is viewed as a crowning achievement. Although it's presumed that the top-ranked players will win the event, some sleeper picks have conjured up unexpected victories over the years. This includes Hideki Matsuyama winning the tournament in 2021.

2024 has also been a year of surprises and perhaps we could see a surprise winner of the green jacket.

On that note, here are the top 5 Masters dark horse picks:

Masters 2024 dark horse picks

#1 Si Woo Kim

Having turned pro in 2012, Si Woo Kim is still seeking his first Major win. He has competed in all four Major events in the past but has not recorded a single top-10 finish. Overall, he has won five professional events, out of which four were on the PGA Tour.

Si Woo Kim has, however, been in decent form in 2024 and has not missed any cuts so far, putting in a few great performances as well. As per CBS Sports, his odds to win this week are +8000.

#2 Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk already impressed fans with his victory at The Sentry earlier this year. He has maintained that run of form since, missining only one cut (at The Genesis Invitational).

Kirk has a good chance to taste victory this week with odds of +7000.

#3 Phil Mickelson

Another dark horse pick for the Masters is Phil Mickelson. Although the American currently plays on LIV Golf, he is eligible to compete at the Masters for a lifetime as he has won the Major thrice.

Mickelson was notably the runner-up last year and enters the 2024 edition with odds of +10000.

#4 Brian Harman

Brian Harman is another sleeper pick who can win the Masters this week with odds of +3500. Harman was impressive last year when he won his maiden Major title at The Open Championship.

He has been playing pretty well in 2024, missing only one cut in nine tournaments, and could be a contender for the green jacket this week.

#5 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa has won two Major titles, but has yet to secure the Masters title, a statistic he will want to change this week.

According to CBS Sports, his odds of winning this week are +3000, and considering his good form, Morikawa is a darkhorse contender. This season, he has played in seven events and made the cut in five of them, recording one top-10 finish.