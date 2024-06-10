The 2024 US Open is set to be played at the legendary Pinehurst No. 2 course from June 13 to 16. The 156-player field will compete against each other for a whopping $20 million purse prize and 750 FedEx Cup Points.

The three-time US Open winner, Tiger Woods, will be playing in this year's edition of the event via a special invitation from the United States Golf Association (USGA), having failed to qualify for the event for the first time in his long career. Phil Mickelson will also be starring at the Major courtesy of a past winner's exemption. Joining Woods and Mickelson this week is Matt Kuchar.

Kuchar qualified for the 2024 US Open after emerging victorious at the qualifying event held last week in Florida. Together, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, and Matt Kuchar make up the only three players in the 156-player field this year who have also competed at the same course in the Major in 1999.

In the PGA Tour's history, the US Open has been played a total of three times at the Pinehurst No. 2 course. Matt Kuchar and Phil Mickelson's are the only players to have played all three events in 1999, 2005, and 2014, and seek to make their fourth appearance this week. The 45-year-old Kuchar, while speaking to Sports Illustrated ahead of the event, expressed excitement ahead of the tournament.

" I’ve not had a great year and want to play in as many big events as I can play in. And to be able to play in the U.S. Open, I’m really proud and pleased. Very excited. I think there’s a greater appreciation level," he said.

Woods gets invitation from USGA

Tiger Woods failed to qualify for the US Open for the first time in his career. However, the United States Golf Association (USGA) issued a special invitation to the three time US Open champion.

This year's edition of the Major will mark Tiger Wood's first appearance at the US Open since 2020. Woods missed the last three iterations of the competition due to a catastrophic vehicle accident in 2021 that left him with serious leg injuries that needed surgery in 2023.

The 15 time Major winner scouted the Pinehurst No. 2 course on June 4 and was present at the practice round today, along with his son, Charlie Woods, and caddie, Lance Bennett, by his side.

Woods is scheduled to address the media sometime today. The Golf Channel's Brentley Romine announced the interview last week, leaving fans speculating. Fans anticipate major news because Woods has never addressed the media on the eve of a tournament.

